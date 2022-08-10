Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Building home to award-winning curry house goes up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 2:00 PM August 10, 2022
Rishi Restaurant, Mousehold Lane, Norwich

Rishi Restaurant, Mousehold Lane, Norwich

A building on the city outskirts - currently home to an award-winning and popular curry house - is on the market for £650,000.

The building of Rishi Restaurant, 26 Mousehold Lane is on the market as a six bedroom and one bathroom commercial property.

The main reception room - the restaurant dining area - covers more than 1,483 sq ft and boasts five double glazed windows to the front, two double glazed doors to the rear, two double glazed bay window to the side, bar seating area, air conditioning and wooden flooring.

As well as a waiting area, WC facilities, commercial kitchen and storage, the property has six bedrooms upstairs, with a balcony, storage space and a separate WC and shower room.

Monty Ali, owner of Rishi restaurant in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Monty Ali, owner of Rishi restaurant in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Monty Ali, owner of Rishi, said that although the building is for sale "the business is still running".

He added: "We're not currently looking for a new venue, not yet.

"We're not really sure what's happening next.

"We will be leaving when the building is sold.

"The business is not currently up for sale.

"We're just plodding along with normal trading at the moment."

Leon Ramsden, operations manager at Pymm and Co - which is marketing the property - said there are a a variety of possibilities on how the building can be purposed.

Leon Ramsden, operations manager for Pymm and Co Estate Agents in Ber Street, Norwich

Leon Ramsden, operations manager for Pymm and Co Estate Agents in Ber Street, Norwich

"From an agent's point of view it offers a multitude of different options. 

"Be that - subject to planning - conversion of the building to apartments or that you start again with something else.

"It's a prominent site on the ring road."

The dining area at Rishi covers more than 1,483 sq ft

The dining area at Rishi covers more than 1,483 sq ft

Once a house, the site was also previously home to the Duke of Norfolk pub, which closed in May 2009.

Leon added: "Could it be a small shop? Could it be flats? Could it be houses? There's all sorts of opportunities with it. It's a versatile site.

"It could possibly make a good bed and breakfast because it's very roomy upstairs.

Rishi owner Monty Ali says the business itself is not currently up for sale

Rishi owner Monty Ali says the business itself is not currently up for sale

"It's an exciting opportunity for a prospective purchaser to breath new life into it."

The building is on the market for £650k

The building is on the market for £650k

The popular award-winning restaurant sits on the city ring road

The popular award-winning restaurant sits on the city ring road

