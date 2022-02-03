News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

See the transformation of this quirky cottage for sale in Bracondale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:30 PM February 3, 2022
Exterior of a pretty white cottage next to Bracondale Manor in Norwich, which is now for sale for offers over £450,000

This historic cottage, adjoining the former Bracondale Manor, has been completely transformed inside - Credit: Minors & Brady

A three-bedroom period cottage in Bracondale, Norwich, has been completely transformed into a sleek 'new' home.

The property adjoins the former Bracondale Manor - which is Grade II star-listed although the cottage isn't - and has been completely stripped back by husband and wife duo Simon and Emma Fisher. It's now for sale for offers in excess of £450,000.

The couple run Fisher Property, specialising in bespoke building projects, and Emma says it's been a "real pleasure" to see the transformation of this property, which she describes as a "true one of a kind."

The cottage was practically “derelict” when they bought it in September last year, but since then, they’ve stripped it back, re-wired it, added a new boiler, radiators and even moved the kitchen to create more space.

Bare bathroom with all fittings removed in a historic cottage in Bracondale, Norwich

The bathroom before the renovations - Credit: Emma Fisher

Modern bathroom with grey fixtures in a newly renovated historic cottage for sale in Bracondale, Norwich

The new refitted bathroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

Bare living room with paint swatches on the wall in a historic cottage in Bracondale, Norwich

Inside the living room before the renovations - Credit: Emma Fisher

Modern white hallway in a historic cottage for sale for £450,000 in Bracondale, Norwich

Emma and Simon Fisher, of Fisher Property, have completely transformed the property - Credit: Minors & Brady

In total, the couple have spent around £60,000 on the renovations and Emma says it's been a real labour of love. “I fell in love with its quirkiness,” she explains, “but we didn’t want to lose the shape and structure. It’s been a beautiful property to restore.” 

The ground-floor offers an entrance porch, hallway, lounge and the kitchen/diner, which is Shaker-style and fitted with solid oak work surfaces and integrated appliances including an eye-level oven, washing machine and fridge freezer. An additional downstairs room could also be used as a bedroom or study. 

Small former kitchen space with fittings removed in a historic cottage in Bracondale, Norwich

The original kitchen before it was moved - this is now a third bedroom or study - Credit: Emma Fisher

Pale sage green coloured kitchen units in a recently renovated cottage for sale in Bracondale, Norwich

The new kitchen has been beautifully fitted with modern Shaker-style units - Credit: Minors & Brady

Newly renovated bedroom in a historic cottage in Bracondale, Norwich, for sale for offers over £450,000

The upstairs bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

The rear enclosed garden outside 54a Bracondale, a three-bedroom cottage that has just undergone a complete renovation

Outside the cottage has an enclosed garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

Upstairs there are two good-sized bedrooms, both of which have new yet traditionally-styled sash windows and overlook the enclosed, south-facing courtyard garden. 

The family bathroom is also on this floor and is fitted with a three piece suite. 

Outside there is off-road parking for up to three vehicles.

To see more of the process, you can follow Fisher Property on Instagram at @fisher_property.

PROPERTY FACTS 
Bracondale, Norwich 
Offers in excess of £450,000 
Minors & Brady, 01603 365085, 
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A lorry has crashed into a wall on a Norwich roundabout.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Lorry smashes into wall of B&B on city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich in Drayton Wood Road

Norwich Live News

Woman in late teens sexually assaulted in early morning attack

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Flowers are left on the scene of a suspected murder on Friday night in Vale Green.Byline: Sonya Du

Norwich Live News

Two arrested in connection with murder of teen in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A cathedral view in NR3

Do you live in the trendiest part of Norwich?

Angie George

person