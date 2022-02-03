See the transformation of this quirky cottage for sale in Bracondale

This historic cottage, adjoining the former Bracondale Manor, has been completely transformed inside - Credit: Minors & Brady

A three-bedroom period cottage in Bracondale, Norwich, has been completely transformed into a sleek 'new' home.

The property adjoins the former Bracondale Manor - which is Grade II star-listed although the cottage isn't - and has been completely stripped back by husband and wife duo Simon and Emma Fisher. It's now for sale for offers in excess of £450,000.

The couple run Fisher Property, specialising in bespoke building projects, and Emma says it's been a "real pleasure" to see the transformation of this property, which she describes as a "true one of a kind."



The cottage was practically “derelict” when they bought it in September last year, but since then, they’ve stripped it back, re-wired it, added a new boiler, radiators and even moved the kitchen to create more space.

In total, the couple have spent around £60,000 on the renovations and Emma says it's been a real labour of love. “I fell in love with its quirkiness,” she explains, “but we didn’t want to lose the shape and structure. It’s been a beautiful property to restore.”



The ground-floor offers an entrance porch, hallway, lounge and the kitchen/diner, which is Shaker-style and fitted with solid oak work surfaces and integrated appliances including an eye-level oven, washing machine and fridge freezer. An additional downstairs room could also be used as a bedroom or study.

Upstairs there are two good-sized bedrooms, both of which have new yet traditionally-styled sash windows and overlook the enclosed, south-facing courtyard garden.



The family bathroom is also on this floor and is fitted with a three piece suite.



Outside there is off-road parking for up to three vehicles.

PROPERTY FACTS

Bracondale, Norwich

Offers in excess of £450,000

