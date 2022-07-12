Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Former pub-turned-guest house goes up for sale for £950k

Maya Derrick

Published: 6:00 AM July 12, 2022
The Quebec Guest House in Quebec Road, Norwich was once the Quebec Tavern pub, which closed in 2016

The Quebec Guest House in Quebec Road, Norwich was once the Quebec Tavern pub, which closed in 2016

A historic pub-turned-guest house near Norwich station is up for sale.

Thorpe Hamlet's Quebec Guest House makes £92,400 a year from its 12 en suite bedrooms, kitchen facilities and communal areas.

Formerly the 130-year-old Quebec Tavern, the now converted bed and breakfast is on the market for £950,000.

Tom Baird, sales consultant at Gilson Bailey - which is marketing the property in Quebec Road - said: "What makes it so desirable is how nice everything is, especially how big the rooms are.

Tom Baird, sales consultant at Gilson Bailey

Tom Baird, sales consultant at Gilson Bailey

"It's like a hotel. The rooms have en suites and kitchen areas as well.

"The rooms are very light and airy. Guests can stay for a week and some have stayed for even longer - there's a mixture of people who come to stay.

"The proximity to Norwich station and city centre amenities are also a key selling point.

The communal area at Quebec Guest House in Norwich, which is up for sale for £950,000

The communal area at Quebec Guest House in Norwich, which is up for sale for £950,000

"The communal areas are very open. The rooms are spacious.

"The area itself is also great and has many pubs and restaurants."

The property achieves £92,400 a year - or £7,770 a month - a figure Tom is confident can be easily grown under new ownership.

The guest house for sale in Quebec Road boasts 12 en suite bedrooms

The guest house for sale in Quebec Road boasts 12 en suite bedrooms

"There's definitely the opportunity to grow that figure," he added.

"I wouldn't say the business was underachieving but on the other hand there's an opportunity to achieve a lot more.

"It's ready and raring to go. Nothing really needs doing to it."

The guest house in Quebec Road, Norwich is up for sale for £950,000

The guest house in Quebec Road, Norwich is up for sale for £950,000

He explained that the property would be a good fit for someone wanting to set up an independent business or developers wanting to add more properties to their portfolio.

"You would need someone to run it full time," he said.

Tom Baird of estate agents Gilson Bailey said that the property has "potential" and is "ready to go"

Tom Baird of estate agents Gilson Bailey said that the property has "potential" and is "ready to go"

"That would help it reach maximum potential.

"We've had interest from a variety of parties.

"There may be an appeal for guests to stay there as they may have once loved the building as a pub."

The Quebec boasts 12 en suite bedrooms

The Quebec boasts 12 en suite bedrooms

Plans to turn the former pub into a B&B were approved in February 2018 and it was fully refurbished to a high standard soon thereafter.

The property also has a car park with parking permits available.

Quebec Road, Norwich
Guide price: £950,000
Gilson Bailey, 01603 764 444
www.gilsonbailey.co.uk

History of the site

The Quebec Tavern on Quebec Road

The Quebec Tavern on Quebec Road in 2016

Before the Quebec Tavern closed in 2016, the building had been run as a pub for 132 years.

It first opened in 1886 under landlord John Steward and had 20 generations of landlords in its history.

Under John Carter, who took over the watering hole in 1889, the pub got into trouble with the law.

Carter was convicted in 1915 of selling out of hours and was fined with five days detention.

Felix and Lisa Snell were the people at the helm of the Quebec from 2005 until its closure in February 2016.

Back when the planning went through in 2018 to convert the pub into a bed and breakfast, Norwich City Council's committee chair Keith Driver said it was "a shame" and "thought it was one of the best pubs in the area".

