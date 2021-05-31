News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Award-winning riverside Norwich home up for sale for £775,000

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:56 AM May 31, 2021   
Quayside, Norwich

The property in Norwich's Quayside, for sale. - Credit: Sowerbys

One of the first new homes to be built in Norwich's Quayside is for sale for £775,000.

Quayside, Norwich

The view - Credit: Sowerbys

Number 12, Quayside, on the banks of the River Wensum, boasts views of the cathedral.

It was one of the first built by Hopkins Homes in 2008 and won an award for its design.

Quayside, Norwich

The Quayside properties - Credit: Sowerbys

It features in a row of riverside properties that are often photographed to depict the picturesque nature of Norwich.

The accommodation is set over four floors. On the ground floor is an entrance hall, cloakroom and study/bedroom. But the living room is on the first floor, maximising the view.

Quayside, Norwich

Inside 12, Quayside. - Credit: Sowerbys

Also on the first floor is a bedroom, again with impressive river views, an en suite and a separate family bathroom. The top floor has two further bedrooms. 

Outside is a garage.

The agents state: "This is a rare opportunity to acquire this iconic home set on the banks of the River Wensum with fabulous views combined with a great location within easy access to the city centre."


