Grade II listed building in city centre is going up for auction

The property is located in a prime spot in St Benedict's Street - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A Grade II listed building in a thriving city street is going up for auction.

The property in St Benedict's Street is being listed with Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of £100,000 to £120,000.

The ground floor is currently leased to a barber shop - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

On the ground floor, the shop space - which includes an office and a toilet - is currently home to a barbershop, producing an income in rent of about £729 per month.

The upper floors are approached from a rear courtyard and Auction House East Anglia writes that it "could be converted into a two-bedroom duplex apartment".

Planning consent was previously granted but it has now lapsed.

The upper floors could be turned into a duplex apartment - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The upper floors are approached from a rear courtyard - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

However, various improvements have been carried out to the external fabric of the building.

On the upper floors "full modernisation" is required but it would be an "ideal project" for a builder or investor.



