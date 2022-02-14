Listed home with a 'secret garden' goes up for sale in Norwich suburb
- Credit: Sowerbys
A 17th century home has come up for sale in a popular city suburb - complete with river views and its own 'secret garden'.
The Grade II listed property is situated next to River Green in Thorpe St Andrew, on the outskirts of Norwich, and is offered for sale with no onward chain for £485,000.
It is described by selling agents Sowerbys as an "enchanting" house, which has been lovingly restored by the present owners and is packed with character.
The property is tucked away off Yarmouth Road, opposite the river, and is finished with a pretty pastel colourwash and Tudor-style detailing.
Inside, it has an entrance hall and cloakroom on the ground floor, plus a tiled porch at the rear which leads into a sunny courtyard garden.
The sitting room is also on the ground floor and is accessed through the property's original front door, which still boasts its beautiful stained-glass panels. The space also features exposed flint brickwork, a sash window to the front and a large raised fireplace which is fitted with a wood-burning stove.
A beautifully refitted kitchen is situated next-door and has been well-kitted out. It has contemporary wall and base units, quartz worktops and a range of integrated appliances, as well as the original wood flooring which has been carefully restored. Beneath the kitchen there is also a good-sized cellar.
The upstairs landing is glazed and offers stunning views over the river and of the neighbouring church, before leading on to two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
The master suite is packed with gorgeous period details, including exposed timbers, a walk-in wardrobe and its original feature fireplace, and the second double bedroom also has an en suite shower room and built-in wardrobes.
A second floor is accessed off the landing and leads to two further double rooms, which interconnect. They are currently used as a bedroom and study but could be reinstated as two bedrooms, if required, or perhaps as a bedroom and snug for an older teen. Both rooms are vaulted with exposed beams and one also has its own built-in storage cupboard.
In the garden there is a garden shed and then a door which reveals access to a path and a 'secret garden'. It enjoys an elevated outlook and faces south, towards the church and the river. There is also a decked area for al fresco dining and another shed which is connected to mains power.
The property also offers off-road parking for up to two vehicles.
Contact Sowerbys for further details.
PROPERTY FACTS
Yarmouth Road, Norwich
Guide price: £485,000
Sowerbys, 01603 950215, www.sowerbys.com