Listed home with a 'secret garden' goes up for sale in Norwich suburb

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:24 PM February 14, 2022
Pastel yellow home with timber detailing off Yarmouth Road, Norwich, which is for sale for £485,000

This four-bed property off Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, is for sale at a guide price of £485,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

A 17th century home has come up for sale in a popular city suburb - complete with river views and its own 'secret garden'. 

The Grade II listed property is situated next to River Green in Thorpe St Andrew, on the outskirts of Norwich, and is offered for sale with no onward chain for £485,000.

It is described by selling agents Sowerbys as an "enchanting" house, which has been lovingly restored by the present owners and is packed with character.

The property is tucked away off Yarmouth Road, opposite the river, and is finished with a pretty pastel colourwash and Tudor-style detailing.

Sitting room with wood burning stove, beams and brickwork in a listed home for sale off Yarmouth Rd, Norwich

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Sowerbys

Modern kitchen with integrated appliances in a 4-bed home for sale off Yarmouth Road, Norwich, for £485,000

The kitchen is contemporary and well-fitted - Credit: Sowerbys

Modern well-fitted kitchen in a 4-bed listed home for sale off Yarmouth Road, Norwich

The kitchen is modern and well-fitted - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside, it has an entrance hall and cloakroom on the ground floor, plus a tiled porch at the rear which leads into a sunny courtyard garden.

The sitting room is also on the ground floor and is accessed through the property's original front door, which still boasts its beautiful stained-glass panels. The space also features exposed flint brickwork, a sash window to the front and a large raised fireplace which is fitted with a wood-burning stove.

A beautifully refitted kitchen is situated next-door and has been well-kitted out. It has contemporary wall and base units, quartz worktops and a range of integrated appliances, as well as the original wood flooring which has been carefully restored. Beneath the kitchen there is also a good-sized cellar.

Large double bedroom with exposed brick feature wall in a 4-bed home for sale off Yarmouth Road, Norwich

One of the upstairs bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Large double bedroom with fitted wardrobes at a 4-bed listed home for sale off Yarmouth Road, Norwich

One of four double bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

View through a timber framed doorway into a bedroom with a vaulted ceiling in a 4-bed house for sale in Norwich, UK

The double bedroom on the top floor has a vaulted ceiling - Credit: Sowerbys

The upstairs landing is glazed and offers stunning views over the river and of the neighbouring church, before leading on to two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

The master suite is packed with gorgeous period details, including exposed timbers, a walk-in wardrobe and its original feature fireplace, and the second double bedroom also has an en suite shower room and built-in wardrobes.

A second floor is accessed off the landing and leads to two further double rooms, which interconnect. They are currently used as a bedroom and study but could be reinstated as two bedrooms, if required, or perhaps as a bedroom and snug for an older teen. Both rooms are vaulted with exposed beams and one also has its own built-in storage cupboard.  

Rear garden with flower borders and raised decking area and lawn at the rear of 63a Yarmouth Road, Norwich

There is a raised decking area suitable for al fresco dining - Credit: Sowerbys

Pretty landscaped garden beside Thorpe St Andrew parish church, Norwich

The garden overlooks the neighbouring church - Credit: Sowerbys

Pretty landscaped garden at the rear of 63a Yarmouth Road, Norwich, which is for sale for £485,000

The garden has lawn and flower beds and views of the neighbouring church - Credit: Sowerbys

In the garden there is a garden shed and then a door which reveals access to a path and a 'secret garden'. It enjoys an elevated outlook and faces south, towards the church and the river. There is also a decked area for al fresco dining and another shed which is connected to mains power.

The property also offers off-road parking for up to two vehicles.

Contact Sowerbys for further details.

PROPERTY FACTS
Yarmouth Road, Norwich
Guide price: £485,000
Sowerbys, 01603 950215, www.sowerbys.com

