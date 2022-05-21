Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Chance to own piece of Norwich clubland as bar building up for auction

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:00 AM May 21, 2022
Cans 'N' Cocktails opens on Prince of Wales Road when Andre Smith will be mixing the cocktails Byli

A building home to a popular bar in Prince of Wales Road will go under the hammer in June - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Part of Norwich's clubland will go under the hammer next month.

A commercial property which is home to a popular cocktail bar will go to auction with a guide price of £180,000 - £200,000.

The property is home to a busy bar which is unaffected in the purchase

The property is home to a busy bar which is unaffected in the purchase - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The business is unaffected in the sale and has a tenancy agreement for 12 years, agreed in August 2021.

This substantial building is divided over four floors starting with a large cellar and a bar/dance floor on the ground floor.

The property in Prince of Wales Road extends over three floors

The property in Prince of Wales Road extends over three floors - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A further bar, private functions room and toilets can be found on the first floor and the second floor has four reception rooms that are currently being used as storage space.

The toilets can be found on the first floor in the Prince of Wales bar

The toilets can be found on the first floor - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property is currently leased to bar Cans 'N' Cocktails and has an annual turnover of £28,000.

It is on sale as freehold and also has a small outdoor space.

Cans 'N' Cocktails opened in July 2021 and offers cocktails at affordable prices and serves beers and lagers from cans.

The entrance to Cans 'N' Cocktails in Prince of Wales Road

The entrance to Cans 'N' Cocktails in Prince of Wales Road - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It will go under the hammer on June 15.

PROPERTY FACTS

Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £180,000 - £200,000 (plus fees)

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505 100, www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

