Three-bed barn conversion with walled garden on the market
- Credit: Winkworth
This three-bed barn conversion in Poringland, in a private location with a walled garden, is on sale for £595k.
Acorn Barn is set back from the road in a quiet location. It was architecturally designed with vaulted ceilings and Karndean flooring.
The house opens to the grand central entrance hall with high ceilings and an oak staircase.
To the left and at the front of the house is the lounge and garden room with a feature fireplace, lots of natural light and French doors to the garden.
To the right of the hall and at the back of the house is the bespoke kitchen and a large dining room with large windows that overlook the garden.
The ground floor also has a utility room, a bedroom and a shower room.
Upstairs there are two further bedrooms, both with en suites and one with French doors on a Juliette balcony.
The garden is walled to provide privacy and has multiple seating areas.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Poringland
Guide price: £595,000
Winkworth, 01508 528880, winkworth.co.uk