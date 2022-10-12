Three-bed barn conversion with walled garden on the market

This barn conversion is on sale for £595k - Credit: Winkworth

This three-bed barn conversion in Poringland, in a private location with a walled garden, is on sale for £595k.

Acorn Barn is set back from the road in a quiet location. It was architecturally designed with vaulted ceilings and Karndean flooring.

The entrance hall has a vaulted ceiling - Credit: Winkworth

The lounge has a vaulted ceiling and a feature fireplace - Credit: Winkworth

The house opens to the grand central entrance hall with high ceilings and an oak staircase.

To the left and at the front of the house is the lounge and garden room with a feature fireplace, lots of natural light and French doors to the garden.

The downstairs bedroom is currently used as a dining room - Credit: Winkworth

The kitchen was bespoke - Credit: Winkworth

To the right of the hall and at the back of the house is the bespoke kitchen and a large dining room with large windows that overlook the garden.

The ground floor also has a utility room, a bedroom and a shower room.

The dining area of the kitchen - Credit: Winkworth

One of the bedrooms, with a Juliette balcony - Credit: Winkworth

Upstairs there are two further bedrooms, both with en suites and one with French doors on a Juliette balcony.

The garden is walled to provide privacy and has multiple seating areas.

One of the bathrooms on the first floor - Credit: Winkworth

One of the bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Winkworth

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Poringland

The garden has lawn and is walled - Credit: Winkworth

The garden has a patio for alfresco dining - Credit: Winkworth

Guide price: £595,000

Winkworth, 01508 528880, winkworth.co.uk