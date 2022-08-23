Pink house with wartime air raid bunker hits market for £400k
- Credit: Aldreds
A family home on the outskirts of Norwich bursting with unusual characteristics has gone up for sale for £400,000.
Easily picked out from the crowd for its colour alone, the baby pink 1920s detached property in Wroxham Road, Sprowston hit the market earlier this summer.
Paul Lambert, director at Aldreds Estate Agents, said the three-bedroom and two-bathroom property still retains a lot of the original character while also being full of surprises.
"There have been comments on its colour on viewings so far," he said.
"Viewings for the property have picked up quite a lot in recent times. It did come on the market for a higher price of £425,000 and was reduced earlier this month.
"That has generated a lot of interest.
"It's deceivingly big. For a property of that era it's quite spacious.
"The current owners have extended to add a garage and a downstairs shower room and opened up the kitchen and dining room to create a more open plan space at the back.
"It's got a beautiful walled garden with a generous garage and parking."
The property guru added: "In this location parking can be quite hard to find. There's easily enough driveway parking for four to five cars.
"It's also got an old wartime air raid bunker in the back garden. You don't come across these kinds of things every day and a unique selling point for this property.
"It's become quite a useful space.
"It's the gift that keeps on giving, more unexpected things crop up with it.
"I think certainly the colour allows people to recognise where it is as it's not typical of property colours along the road.
"But it's got a nice bright appearance that gives people something to look out for.
"This area of the city tends to attract families and downsizers who still want to be close to amenities and the city.
"It's also very easy to get to the Broads which makes it more desirable still. It's easy onto the NDR to get out to the coast and waterways."
The property also features a cast iron log burner and open fire, as well as a newly installed oak staircase and summerhouse with bi-folding doors.