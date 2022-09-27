Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Piece of Norwich's brutalist architectural history on sale for £475k

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:20 AM September 27, 2022
Skipper House, Ber Street, Norwich

Skipper House, Ber Street, Norwich - Credit: ATTIK

A penthouse apartment with one-of-a-kind views of Norwich's skyline has hit the market with a guide price of £475,000.

The three-bedroom two-bathroom penthouse apartment in Skipper House, Ber Street is one of 45 dwellings in the building, which was converted in 2017.

The building, formerly known as Elliot House when it was an industrial tribunal office, was renamed when it was developed after the architects Edward Skipper and Associates, and also as a nod to Edward's ancestor George Skipper, the renowned Norwich architect.

The warm interiors juxtapose the cold brutalist architecture of the building

The warm interiors juxtapose the cold brutalist architecture of the building - Credit: ATTIK

The property comes with secure allocated parking and boasts a wraparound balcony with rare panoramic and long-stretching views over the city and the neighbouring countryside.

As well as being in a prime city centre location, the apartment's key selling points include an open plan lounge/diner and kitchen with integrated appliances.

The apartment is on the market for £475,000

The apartment is on the market for £475,000 - Credit: ATTIK

Underfloor heating runs through the entirety of the apartment which, along with generous-sized windows, creates a warm, light atmosphere throughout. 

Tom Webster, area manager at ATTIK - the Dereham-based estate agents marketing the property - said that the next owner of this property will be getting their hands on a rare piece of Norwich's brutalist architectural history.

Tom Webster, area manager at ATTIK Estate Agents in Dereham

Tom Webster, area manager at ATTIK Estate Agents in Dereham - Credit: ATTIK

"The view that you get from the wraparound balcony - you can see everything," he said.

"Both cathedrals, the castle, the barracks - everything. You can even see Whitlingham lake, which is a view you don't ever get from the city.

The view from the penthouse in Skipper House, Ber Street, Norwich

The view from the penthouse in Skipper House, Ber Street, Norwich - Credit: ATTIK

"You're not getting a better Norwich skyline view than from there. That view is incredible.

"It's a brutalist building, but no-one has said they don't like the outside of it so far.

The penthouse apartment has a wraparound balcony with panoramic views of the city

The penthouse apartment has a wraparound balcony with panoramic views of the city - Credit: ATTIK

"The interior is quite warm even though the outside is a bit colder with all those greys and blues.

"It may look less inviting but when you go in you've got whites and greens with beechwood floors that make it inviting when you're inside.

The property boasts three well-sized bedrooms

The property boasts three well-sized bedrooms - Credit: ATTIK

"Properties like these come up very, very rarely - especially of this size, being a penthouse and with that view."

Skipper House was converted into apartments five years ago

Skipper House was converted into apartments five years ago - Credit: ATTIK

PROPERTY FACTS 
Ber Street, Norwich 
Guide price: £475,000-£500,000 
ATTIK, 01362 694800
www.attikestateagents.co.uk

Agent Tom Webster said apartments like this one come up "very, very rarely"

Agent Tom Webster said apartments like this one come up "very, very rarely" - Credit: ATTIK

The apartment has a family bathroom as well as an en suite

The apartment has a family bathroom as well as an en suite - Credit: ATTIK

