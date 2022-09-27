Piece of Norwich's brutalist architectural history on sale for £475k
- Credit: ATTIK
A penthouse apartment with one-of-a-kind views of Norwich's skyline has hit the market with a guide price of £475,000.
The three-bedroom two-bathroom penthouse apartment in Skipper House, Ber Street is one of 45 dwellings in the building, which was converted in 2017.
The building, formerly known as Elliot House when it was an industrial tribunal office, was renamed when it was developed after the architects Edward Skipper and Associates, and also as a nod to Edward's ancestor George Skipper, the renowned Norwich architect.
The property comes with secure allocated parking and boasts a wraparound balcony with rare panoramic and long-stretching views over the city and the neighbouring countryside.
As well as being in a prime city centre location, the apartment's key selling points include an open plan lounge/diner and kitchen with integrated appliances.
Underfloor heating runs through the entirety of the apartment which, along with generous-sized windows, creates a warm, light atmosphere throughout.
Tom Webster, area manager at ATTIK - the Dereham-based estate agents marketing the property - said that the next owner of this property will be getting their hands on a rare piece of Norwich's brutalist architectural history.
"The view that you get from the wraparound balcony - you can see everything," he said.
"Both cathedrals, the castle, the barracks - everything. You can even see Whitlingham lake, which is a view you don't ever get from the city.
"You're not getting a better Norwich skyline view than from there. That view is incredible.
"It's a brutalist building, but no-one has said they don't like the outside of it so far.
"The interior is quite warm even though the outside is a bit colder with all those greys and blues.
"It may look less inviting but when you go in you've got whites and greens with beechwood floors that make it inviting when you're inside.
"Properties like these come up very, very rarely - especially of this size, being a penthouse and with that view."
PROPERTY FACTS
Ber Street, Norwich
Guide price: £475,000-£500,000
ATTIK, 01362 694800
www.attikestateagents.co.uk