'Tucked away' townhouse connected to city's textile trade for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:49 PM August 19, 2022
A three-bed townhouse at Philippa Court, off Magdalen Street, has come up for sale for offers over £350k

A three-bed townhouse at Philippa Court, off Magdalen Street, has come up for sale for offers over £350k - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

A three-storey period home with links to Norwich’s industrial past has come up for sale off Magdalen Street for offers over £350,000. 

The property at Philippa Court is located in a building behind number 24 on Magdalen Street, and is Grade II listed. 

In 1769 the land on which Philippa Court stands was purchased by businessman Edward Marsh, who along with others built a weaving shed there.

Exterior of Philippa Court, Norwich, which was once a factory and has now been converted into housing

The building has links to the city's industrial and commercial past, having once been used as a bombazine factory - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

It’s believed that the whole building later became a bombazine factory - a type of twilled dress usually made of silk and wool – but by 1789, Edward Marsh had sold the business to Thomas Martineau who continued to trade until around 1820. 

The building continued to be associated with the city’s textile and furnishing trade for centuries, and has been connected to both shawls and shoes – industries which helped Norwich to make its name during the 19th and 20th centuries.

It was also the premises of Taskers Upholstery until it was converted into housing. 

Entrance hall on the ground-floor of a 3-storey period townhouse for sale off Magdalen Street, Norwich

The entrance hall - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

Double bedroom in a three-storey townhouse off Magdalen Street, Norwich, which is for sale for offers over £350k

There are two double bedrooms on the ground floor - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

The property is one of five townhouses at the site and is arranged over three floors with a large open-plan living space. 

Some of the accommodation is arranged ‘upside down’, with two double bedrooms on the ground floor – although one of these could also be used as a study or home office. 

The principal bedroom is located on the first floor, along with a spacious family bathroom, but the room with the real ‘wow’ factor – the open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting room – can be found on the floor above. 

Huge open-plan living space in a 3-bed townhouse for sale at Philippa Court, off Magdalen Street, Norwich

The open-plan living space, which includes a fitted kitchen, has the 'wow' factor - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

Highlights include the continuous frieze window which bathes the space in loads of natural light, and its rooftop views which stretch towards City Hall and St Peter Mancroft Church.  

It also has a vaulted ceiling, exposed colour washed timbers and contemporary lighting, and the kitchen area is well-fitted with base units and an integrated dishwasher, as well as space for a cooker and an upright fridge/freezer. 

Dining space in an open-plan living space at the top of a three-storey townhouse for sale off Magdalen Street, Norwich

The dining space, which is located on the top floor, enjoys gorgeous rooftop views - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

Double bedroom in a 3-bed period townhouse for sale off Magdalen Street, Norwich, for offers over £350k

Inside another of the bedrooms - Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige

Outside, the property benefits from an allocated parking space and access to a small communal garden. 

For more information, contact Watsons’ Period & Prestige. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Philippa Court, Norwich 
Offers in excess of £350,000 
Watsons Period & Prestige, 01603 361457 
www.watsons-property.co.uk 

