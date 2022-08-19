'Tucked away' townhouse connected to city's textile trade for sale
- Credit: Watsons Period & Prestige
A three-storey period home with links to Norwich’s industrial past has come up for sale off Magdalen Street for offers over £350,000.
The property at Philippa Court is located in a building behind number 24 on Magdalen Street, and is Grade II listed.
In 1769 the land on which Philippa Court stands was purchased by businessman Edward Marsh, who along with others built a weaving shed there.
It’s believed that the whole building later became a bombazine factory - a type of twilled dress usually made of silk and wool – but by 1789, Edward Marsh had sold the business to Thomas Martineau who continued to trade until around 1820.
The building continued to be associated with the city’s textile and furnishing trade for centuries, and has been connected to both shawls and shoes – industries which helped Norwich to make its name during the 19th and 20th centuries.
It was also the premises of Taskers Upholstery until it was converted into housing.
The property is one of five townhouses at the site and is arranged over three floors with a large open-plan living space.
Some of the accommodation is arranged ‘upside down’, with two double bedrooms on the ground floor – although one of these could also be used as a study or home office.
The principal bedroom is located on the first floor, along with a spacious family bathroom, but the room with the real ‘wow’ factor – the open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting room – can be found on the floor above.
Highlights include the continuous frieze window which bathes the space in loads of natural light, and its rooftop views which stretch towards City Hall and St Peter Mancroft Church.
It also has a vaulted ceiling, exposed colour washed timbers and contemporary lighting, and the kitchen area is well-fitted with base units and an integrated dishwasher, as well as space for a cooker and an upright fridge/freezer.
Outside, the property benefits from an allocated parking space and access to a small communal garden.
For more information, contact Watsons’ Period & Prestige.
PROPERTY FACTS
Philippa Court, Norwich
Offers in excess of £350,000
Watsons Period & Prestige, 01603 361457
www.watsons-property.co.uk