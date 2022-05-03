Huge period home for sale in the Golden Triangle - and it has parking!

This four-bed home on Mile End Road, Norwich, is for sale for offers over £800,000 - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

A huge semi-detached period home in the Golden Triangle area of Norwich has come up for sale - complete with off-road gated parking.

Selling agents Fine & Country say that the property, situated off Mile End Road, was extended and renovated a few years ago with "great style and flair".

It combines traditional character features - including cast iron fireplaces, high ceilings and coving and ceiling roses - with more contemporary additions, and is now listed for sale for offers over £800,000.

One unique feature is the window in the hallway, which looks down into the cellar. The space is currently used as a snug by the owners' sons when they come to stay, but could offer a number of other uses.

Extensions to the property have been carried out very sympathetically, with three spacious reception rooms on the ground floor and a large kitchen/breakfast room, which has recently been refitted. It now offers a good range of units, as well as quartz worktops, a walk-in pantry and space for a family-sized dining table.

Upstairs there are four generous double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The rear, courtyard-style garden is sunny and low maintenance and there is off-road parking to the front.

For more information, contact Fine & Country.

