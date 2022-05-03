Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Huge period home for sale in the Golden Triangle - and it has parking!

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:13 PM May 3, 2022
Huge semi-detached brick period home off Mile End Road, Norwich, which is for sale for £800,000

This four-bed home on Mile End Road, Norwich, is for sale for offers over £800,000 - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

A huge semi-detached period home in the Golden Triangle area of Norwich has come up for sale - complete with off-road gated parking.

Selling agents Fine & Country say that the property, situated off Mile End Road, was extended and renovated a few years ago with "great style and flair".

Modern dining room in a 4-bed house for sale off Mile End Road, Norwich

The dining room, which leads out into the garden - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Huge period sitting room with alcove arched storage shelves in a 4-bed house for sale in The Golden Triangle, Norwich

The main sitting room with its high ceiling and alcove storage - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

It combines traditional character features - including cast iron fireplaces, high ceilings and coving and ceiling roses - with more contemporary additions, and is now listed for sale for offers over £800,000.

One unique feature is the window in the hallway, which looks down into the cellar. The space is currently used as a snug by the owners' sons when they come to stay, but could offer a number of other uses.

Modern sitting room in a huge period home for sale off Mile End Road, Norwich

The sitting room - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Large Victorian style entrance hall in a 4-bed period home for sale off Mile End Road, Norwich

The entrance hall - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Extensions to the property have been carried out very sympathetically, with three spacious reception rooms on the ground floor and a large kitchen/breakfast room, which has recently been refitted. It now offers a good range of units, as well as quartz worktops, a walk-in pantry and space for a family-sized dining table.

Upstairs there are four generous double bedrooms and a family bathroom. 

Exposed brick cellar in a 4-bed period home for sale off Mile End Road, Norwich

The cellar has been converted into a snug - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Refitted pastel blue kitchen in a 4-bed period home for sale in the Golden Triangle, Norwich

The kitchen has been recently refitted - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

The rear, courtyard-style garden is sunny and low maintenance and there is off-road parking to the front.

For more information, contact Fine & Country.

Large double bedroom with bay window at 4 Mile End Road, Norwich, which is for sale for £800,000

The rooms are well-proportioned with high ceilings and wooden floors - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Courtyard garden with artificial grass at the rear of 4 Mile End Road, Norwich, for sale for offers over £800k

The low maintenance courtyard garden - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

PROPERTY FACTS
Mile End Road, Norwich
Offers over £800,000
Fine & Country, 01603 950043
www.fineandcountry.com

