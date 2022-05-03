Huge period home for sale in the Golden Triangle - and it has parking!
- Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk
A huge semi-detached period home in the Golden Triangle area of Norwich has come up for sale - complete with off-road gated parking.
Selling agents Fine & Country say that the property, situated off Mile End Road, was extended and renovated a few years ago with "great style and flair".
It combines traditional character features - including cast iron fireplaces, high ceilings and coving and ceiling roses - with more contemporary additions, and is now listed for sale for offers over £800,000.
One unique feature is the window in the hallway, which looks down into the cellar. The space is currently used as a snug by the owners' sons when they come to stay, but could offer a number of other uses.
Extensions to the property have been carried out very sympathetically, with three spacious reception rooms on the ground floor and a large kitchen/breakfast room, which has recently been refitted. It now offers a good range of units, as well as quartz worktops, a walk-in pantry and space for a family-sized dining table.
Upstairs there are four generous double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The rear, courtyard-style garden is sunny and low maintenance and there is off-road parking to the front.
Most Read
- 1 'Our life begins here' - Ukrainian family celebrates new home in Norwich
- 2 City school looks to future with move to join academy trust in September
- 3 Norwich murder victim named as tributes made to 'nice guy'
- 4 Eight drivers stopped in an hour for using phones in police crackdown
- 5 Motor weighing 60 tonnes to be escorted through Norfolk
- 6 High-end shoe shop taking over former Costa Coffee
- 7 Riverside flat in converted mustard mill for sale in Norwich
- 8 Missing Norwich woman found safe in city
- 9 Trial traffic ban at school drop-off times to begin this week
- 10 Firefighters free person from car in crash causing delays on A47
For more information, contact Fine & Country.
PROPERTY FACTS
Mile End Road, Norwich
Offers over £800,000
Fine & Country, 01603 950043
www.fineandcountry.com