Published: 2:31 PM June 28, 2021

- Credit: DPS Estates

A loft-style penthouse apartment with ultra cool interior design is for sale in Norwich's Factory building.

- Credit: DPS Estates

The Factory, in Kerrison Road, was previously a mechanical parts factory, home to Laurence, Scott & Electromotors Ltd.

In its heyday, it was one of the city’s largest employers, with around 3,000 staff and its products were used on the Titanic, Royal Navy submarines and to help excavate the area needed to build the Channel Tunnel.

In the late 1950s, part of the building in Kerrison Road was the technical drawing office, where uninterrupted floor space – with no pillars or upright posts – allowed the team of designers to pack in with their large drawing boards and make the most of the natural light.

- Credit: DPS Estates

Years ago it was converted into 24 loft-style apartments with an industrial feel.

- Credit: DPS Estates

The apartment for sale is one of the penthouses on the top floor with an outside terrace. Inside it has a double height vaulted ceiling with large loft windows.

- Credit: DPS Estates

Since the conversion the apartment has been re-modelled and upgraded with the addition of a mezzanine balcony area overlooking the living room, a walk-in wardrobe, office space and a large shower/bathroom with a modern tub.

- Credit: DPS Estates

The apartment has designer-sourced fittings, extensive rewiring with speakers and internet Cat 5 cabling together a Sonos home media centre. The kitchen has been upgraded and the whole apartment has been re-laid with a uniquely designed, limed Douglas Fir wooden flooring. There is underfloor heating throughout, digitally controlled in each room.

- Credit: DPS Estates

There are two bedrooms as well as the open plan living area, a study and outside space.

David Musgrove, from DPS Estates, selling the property said: "We are delighted to offer this uniquely re-styled designer loft penthouse apartment in the iconic Factory building in central Norwich. It has Shoreditch interior design for every feature."



