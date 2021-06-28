News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

See inside ultra cool Factory penthouse for sale for £550,000

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 2:31 PM June 28, 2021   
Factory, Kerrison Road, Norwich

The Factory which has a penthouse for sale. - Credit: DPS Estates

A loft-style penthouse apartment with ultra cool interior design is for sale in Norwich's Factory building.

Factory, Kerrison Road, Norwich

Inside the Shoreditch style apartment for sale - Credit: DPS Estates

The Factory, in Kerrison Road, was previously a mechanical parts factory, home to Laurence, Scott & Electromotors Ltd.

In its heyday, it was one of the city’s largest employers, with around 3,000 staff and its products were used on the Titanic, Royal Navy submarines and to help excavate the area needed to build the Channel Tunnel.

In the late 1950s, part of the building in Kerrison Road was the  technical drawing office, where uninterrupted floor space – with no pillars or upright posts – allowed the team of designers to pack in with their large drawing boards and make the most of the natural light.

Factory, Kerrison Road, Norwich

Inside the Factory penthouse for sale - Credit: DPS Estates

Years ago it was converted into 24 loft-style apartments with an industrial feel.

Factory Kerrison Road Norwich

Inside the Factory penthouse - Credit: DPS Estates

You may also want to watch:

The apartment for sale is one of the penthouses on the top floor with an outside terrace. Inside it has a double height vaulted ceiling with large loft windows.

Factory, Kerrison Road, Norwich

Inside the Factory penthouse for sale - Credit: DPS Estates

Since the conversion the apartment has been re-modelled and upgraded with the addition of a mezzanine balcony area overlooking the living room, a walk-in wardrobe, office space and a large shower/bathroom with a modern tub.

Factory, Kerrison Road, Norwich

Inside the Factory penthouse for sale - Credit: DPS Estates

Most Read

  1. 1 Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich
  2. 2 Investigation launched after lorry carrying chickens overturns on A11
  3. 3 Man dies in Wymondham house fire
  1. 4 Move to sell Norwich Airport Industrial Estate 'inevitable but regrettable'
  2. 5 Could disused Norwich railway station return to serve new homes?
  3. 6 Thief steals gin - but gets a shock when he opens bottles
  4. 7 Why is a tank driving down a Norwich street?
  5. 8 How A47 roadworks are affecting 999 services and businesses
  6. 9 City set to beat rivals to Gilmour signing
  7. 10 Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line

The apartment has designer-sourced fittings, extensive rewiring with speakers and internet Cat 5 cabling together a Sonos home media centre. The kitchen has been upgraded and the whole apartment has been re-laid with a uniquely designed, limed Douglas Fir wooden flooring. There is underfloor heating throughout, digitally controlled in each room.

Factory, Kerrison Road, Norwich

The roof terrace from the penthouse for sale - Credit: DPS Estates

There are two bedrooms as well as the open plan living area, a study and outside space.

David Musgrove, from DPS Estates, selling the property said: "We are delighted to offer this uniquely re-styled designer loft penthouse apartment in the iconic Factory building in central Norwich. It has Shoreditch interior design for every feature."


Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shoppers wait to return to H&M in Ipswich

H&M Norwich store to reopen with new departments

Sarah Hussain

person
Cortege arriving at Tesco supermarket.

Hundreds give amazing send-off to well-loved supermarket worker

Maurice Gray

Logo Icon
Poor state of Cathedral hotel Norwich

'An insult to the city': Couple ditch 'hellhole' hotel after 45 minutes

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of Sprowston from 2010.

Talks to take place over swimming pool as residents back bid

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus