City penthouse with private balcony for sale on main route into Norwich
- Credit: Hammond & Stratford
A luxury penthouse apartment has come up for sale on a main road into Norwich, featuring a private balcony and stunning views over its communal grounds.
The two-bedroom property is located in The Pavilion, the sympathetically converted former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital on St Stephen's Road, and is for sale with Hammond & Stratford for £435,000.
Accommodation includes an open-plan living space featuring a modern designer kitchen with integrated NEFF appliances, and a dining area.
The balcony runs almost the entire length of the property and can be accessed from the main living space as well as the two bedrooms. It offers lovely views over the communal grounds, which are well-kept and include lawns, a pond, trees, shrubs and flower beds.
Both bedrooms are good-sized doubles and the master bedroom has the added benefit of a four-piece en suite.
There is a private underground car parking space, accessible through an electric gate, and visitor permits are also available at an extra charge.
For more information, contact Hammond & Stratford.
PROPERTY FACTS
St Stephen's Road, Norwich
Price: £435,000
Hammond & Stratford, 01603 950104
www.hammondstratford.co.uk