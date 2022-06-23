Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

City penthouse with private balcony for sale on main route into Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 12:00 PM June 23, 2022
View over The Pavilion, St Stephen's Road, Norwich, where a 2-bed penthouse is for sale for £435k

The balcony overlooks the rest of the historic development - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

A luxury penthouse apartment has come up for sale on a main road into Norwich, featuring a private balcony and stunning views over its communal grounds.

The two-bedroom property is located in The Pavilion, the sympathetically converted former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital on St Stephen's Road, and is for sale with Hammond & Stratford for £435,000.

Accommodation includes an open-plan living space featuring a modern designer kitchen with integrated NEFF appliances, and a dining area.

Bright and airy lounge with L-shaped sofa in a 2-bed penthouse for sale in Norwich, Norfolk

The bright and airy lounge - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

Modern white kitchen with integrated appliances in a 2-bed penthouse for sale on St Stephen's Road, Norwich

Inside the modern, fitted kitchen which features integrated Neff appliances - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

Dining area with skylight in a 2-bed penthouse for sale off St Stephen's Road, Norwich

The dining area - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

Master bedroom in a 2-bed penthouse apartment for sale off St Stephen's Road, Norwich

The master bedroom - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

The balcony runs almost the entire length of the property and can be accessed from the main living space as well as the two bedrooms. It offers lovely views over the communal grounds, which are well-kept and include lawns, a pond, trees, shrubs and flower beds.

Both bedrooms are good-sized doubles and the master bedroom has the added benefit of a four-piece en suite.

Double bedroom with balcony overlooking The Pavilion, St Stephen's Road, where a penthouse apartment is for sale

Both bedrooms have access to the balcony - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

The Pavilion, an apartment complex on St Stephen's Road, Norwich, in the converted N&N hospital

The Pavilion is located on St Stephen's Road, Norwich, in the former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

View of the balcony at a 2-bed penthouse for sale at The Pavilion, St Stephen's Road, Norwich

The balcony offers lovely views over the city's rooftops - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

View from the balcony at a 2-bed penthouse for sale off St Stephen's Road, Norwich

The property overlooks the city's rooftops and is within walking distance to Norwich city centre - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

There is a private underground car parking space, accessible through an electric gate, and visitor permits are also available at an extra charge.

For more information, contact Hammond & Stratford.

Most Read

  1. 1 Opening date for renamed pub revealed following £479k revamp
  2. 2 Fast & Furious and Star Wars actor dines in Norfolk pub
  3. 3 Man falls down drain after cover comes loose
  1. 4 Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk
  2. 5 Historic England steps in on plot to build homes on Deer Park
  3. 6 City police box still up for sale - with permission to become a new home
  4. 7 A47 dualling gets government green light
  5. 8 Major disruption to city centre will be 'worth it' in long run
  6. 9 New homes built to meet 'identified need' for traveller community
  7. 10 Man wanted by police thought to be in Norwich

PROPERTY FACTS
St Stephen's Road, Norwich
Price: £435,000
Hammond & Stratford, 01603 950104
www.hammondstratford.co.uk

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Fatso's has revealed it has closed its Riverside restaurant

Norwich Live News

Riverside restaurant closes its doors for final time

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Paul Sinha visited The Rumsey Wells during a visit to Norwich

The Chase star enjoys drink at city pub

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The outdoor area at The Merchants of Spice II in Thorpe St Andrew. 

Food and Drink

Indian restaurant near Norwich reopens stunning outdoor space for summer

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Police said three people had been arrested for a mixture of drug offences and money laundering in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Three arrested after BMW stopped by police

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon