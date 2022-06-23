City penthouse with private balcony for sale on main route into Norwich

The balcony overlooks the rest of the historic development - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

A luxury penthouse apartment has come up for sale on a main road into Norwich, featuring a private balcony and stunning views over its communal grounds.

The two-bedroom property is located in The Pavilion, the sympathetically converted former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital on St Stephen's Road, and is for sale with Hammond & Stratford for £435,000.

Accommodation includes an open-plan living space featuring a modern designer kitchen with integrated NEFF appliances, and a dining area.

The bright and airy lounge - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

Inside the modern, fitted kitchen which features integrated Neff appliances - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

The dining area - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

The master bedroom - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

The balcony runs almost the entire length of the property and can be accessed from the main living space as well as the two bedrooms. It offers lovely views over the communal grounds, which are well-kept and include lawns, a pond, trees, shrubs and flower beds.

Both bedrooms are good-sized doubles and the master bedroom has the added benefit of a four-piece en suite.

Both bedrooms have access to the balcony - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

The Pavilion is located on St Stephen's Road, Norwich, in the former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

The balcony offers lovely views over the city's rooftops - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

The property overlooks the city's rooftops and is within walking distance to Norwich city centre - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

There is a private underground car parking space, accessible through an electric gate, and visitor permits are also available at an extra charge.

For more information, contact Hammond & Stratford.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Stephen's Road, Norwich

Price: £435,000

Hammond & Stratford, 01603 950104

www.hammondstratford.co.uk