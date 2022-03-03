Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
'Upside down' penthouse with roof garden for sale for £450,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 9:55 AM March 3, 2022
Roof garden accessed from the living room in a 4-bed penthouse apartment for sale off St George's Street, Norwich

The apartment also has access to a roof garden - Credit: Sowerbys

An 'upside down' penthouse apartment has come up for sale just a short walk from the centre of the city.

The property is listed for sale for offers in excess of £450,000 and is located within the popular 'Leather House'. Situated off St George's Street, its immediate neighbours include The Last Wine Bar, with Norwich Playhouse and Cinema City also close by, plus pretty river walks and Elm Hill and Tombland.

The apartment is located on the top floor of the building and enjoys stunning views of the Cathedral and city roof tops.

Exterior of The Leather House, off St George's Street, Norwich, where there is a penthouse apartment for sale

A four-bedroom penthouse apartment in The Leather House, off St George's Street, has come up for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

Study area off a main hallway in a 4-bed penthouse for sale in The Leather House, St George's Street, Norwich

Inside the penthouse apartment - Credit: Sowerbys

Huge period-style reception room in a 4-bed penthouse for sale off St George's Street, Norwich

The reception rooms are located at the top - Credit: Sowerbys

Accommodation includes a reception hall, en suite master bedroom and three further double bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom and the main living spaces, which are situated above.

The sitting room features a huge vaulted ceiling and is filled with beautiful natural light before leading outside on to a partially covered roof garden offering fantastic views.

Living room with huge vaulted ceiling in a 4-bed penthouse apartment for sale off St George's Street, Norwich

The main living room, leading to the roof garden - Credit: Sowerbys

Dining room with skylight above in a 4-bed penthouse apartment for sale off St George's Street, Norwich

The apartment features high ceilings and light and airy living spaces - Credit: Sowerbys

Large dining room in a 4-bed penthouse apartment for sale off St George's Street, Norwich

The dining room - Credit: Sowerbys

There is also a dining room and a well-fitted kitchen. 

Permit parking is also available.

For more information, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS
St George's Street, Norwich
Offers in excess of £450,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

