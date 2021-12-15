Revealed: The highest house prices near Norwich's 'outstanding' schools

New data shows the average house prices in areas that have Ofsted-awarded 'outstanding' schools - Credit: Mike Page/PA

House prices near the city's best schools can be higher than £400,000, new data has revealed.

Homeowners in and around Norwich are willing to pay nearly double the average house price to live near a school rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted and this is "driving more interest" to those areas.

Office for National Statistics data has been collated with Ofsted reports to reveal how much buyers pay on average in neighbourhoods with 'outstanding'-rated schools.

Eaton had the most expensive homes in the list, with property for sale near Eaton Hall Specialist Academy and Cringleford Primary School costing an average of £415,000.

The Golden Triangle has four 'outstanding' schools in the area, including Colman Infant School and Recreation Road Infant School, where house prices can reach up to £390,000 on average.

Old Costessey and Thorpe St Andrew are also areas that have high average house prices and both have 'outstanding' schools near by.

A local estate agent said homeowners will "quite cleverly box around" catchment areas to be near a successful school.

"Schools that are notoriously popular and well-respected will naturally drive more interest to that area," said Kris Pearce, branch manager of Minors & Brady in Norwich.

"It’s being in the catchment area of those well-respected schools, so people will get as close to those areas as possible.

"Obviously, not everyone can afford to move to those prime areas, so they will quite cleverly box around those catchment areas.

"A lot of the time you can get into a school while being just outside the catchment area if you are in close proximity.

"Being near a good school is just one element that can drive up the price of a house. If you're a young family, then being close to those good schools is ideal."

There are also a number of areas in the city with lower average house prices that are still close to 'outstanding' schools.

Mousehold Infant Primary School is located in Sewell which has an average house price of £160,000.

Mile Cross Primary School, another 'outstanding' school, is located in an area with an average house price of £190,000.

Henry Cockerton, head of residential at Brown&Co - Credit: Steve Adams

Henry Cockerton, head of residential at Brown & Co, added: “Living near to a good school is one of the main reasons many people choose to move house.

"Not only do parents want their children to have the best education possible but they also want them to be in close vicinity of their school to make friends in the locality.

“Many schools have now relaxed the catchment area policies meaning children can attend from further afield, also easing the situation somewhat.

"However, I would still estimate that a house is worth between 10oc to 20pc more when it’s in walking distance of a good state or private school."