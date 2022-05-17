Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
One-bed maisonette is up for sale in one of the coolest parts of Norwich

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:16 PM May 17, 2022
Upper St Giles, Norwich, where a 1-bed maisonette is for sale for £270,000

The view of Upper St Giles, where a one-bed maisonette is for sale - Credit: Minors & Brady

A one-bed maisonette has come up for sale in the Norwich Lanes for offers in excess of £270,000.

The property, which is located on Upper St Giles, is for sale with Minors & Brady who describe it as an "immaculately presented" home which is "full of character."

Exterior of Upper St Giles where a 1-bed maisonette is for sale for £275,000

A one-bedroom maisonette, arranged over two storeys, has come up for sale on Upper St Giles - Credit: Minors & Brady

Double bedroom with geometric wallpaper in a 1-bed maisonette for sale off Upper St Giles, Norwich

The double bedroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

Open-plan living space with tropical wallpaper in a 1-bed maisonette for sale off Upper St Giles, Norwich

The open-plan living space - Credit: Minors & Brady

Fitted booth in the kitchen area of a 1-bed maisonette for sale off Upper St Giles, Norwich

There is a bespoke seating area in the kitchen - Credit: Minors & Brady

It offers contemporary living space as well as a sought-after location close to a good range of amenities, and is in one of the most popular areas of Norwich - The Lanes - which is packed with character and charm and home to some of the city's coolest independent businesses.

Inside, accommodation includes a bright open-plan living area featuring a bespoke seating area and a well-fitted kitchen complete with a good range of wall and base units, worktops, fridge/freezer and an electric oven with a hob.

Modern fitted kitchen in a 1-bed maisonette for sale for £275k off Upper St Giles, Norwich

The kitchen - Credit: Minors & Brady

Contemporary fitted kitchen with appliances in a 1-bed maisonette for sale in Norwich

The kitchen is fitted with a range of storage options, wooden worktops and integrated appliances - Credit: Minors & Brady

Hallway with tropical wallpaper looking into a double bedroom in a 1-bed maisonette for sale

The living spaces are compact but light and airy - Credit: Minors & Brady

The bedroom is a good-sized double, with plenty of storage space thanks to a built-in cupboard, and the bathroom is also well-fitted too, offering a panelled bath with a shower over and space for a washing machine.

To the rear of the property there is a communal shingle driveway for parking and a large patio.

City Hall as seen from Upper St Giles, Norwich, where a 1-bed maisonette is for sale

The view towards City Hall, from Upper St Giles - Credit: Minors & Brady

Exterior of St Giles Pantry, Norwich, which neighbours a 1-bed maisonette for sale

The property is located close to a great range of amenities in the Norwich Lanes - Credit: Minors & Brady

Rear of a 1-bed maisonette off Upper St Giles, Norwich, which is for sale for £270k

The rear of the property, where there is a patio and a communal shingled driveway - Credit: Minors & Brady

For more information, contact Minors & Brady.

PROPERTY FACTS
Upper St Giles, Norwich
Offers in excess of £270,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950140
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

