One-bed maisonette is up for sale in one of the coolest parts of Norwich
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A one-bed maisonette has come up for sale in the Norwich Lanes for offers in excess of £270,000.
The property, which is located on Upper St Giles, is for sale with Minors & Brady who describe it as an "immaculately presented" home which is "full of character."
It offers contemporary living space as well as a sought-after location close to a good range of amenities, and is in one of the most popular areas of Norwich - The Lanes - which is packed with character and charm and home to some of the city's coolest independent businesses.
Inside, accommodation includes a bright open-plan living area featuring a bespoke seating area and a well-fitted kitchen complete with a good range of wall and base units, worktops, fridge/freezer and an electric oven with a hob.
The bedroom is a good-sized double, with plenty of storage space thanks to a built-in cupboard, and the bathroom is also well-fitted too, offering a panelled bath with a shower over and space for a washing machine.
To the rear of the property there is a communal shingle driveway for parking and a large patio.
For more information, contact Minors & Brady.
PROPERTY FACTS
Upper St Giles, Norwich
Offers in excess of £270,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950140
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk