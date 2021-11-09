Rare opportunity to buy former school building near Norwich

This old school building in Crostwick is going up for auction next month, offering a quirky development opportunity - Credit: Brown & Co

A former school building near Norwich is going up for auction, offering a rare opportunity to buy a unique building.

The old school room is located in Crostwick, situated between Norwich and Coltishall.

The brick and flint building is for sale by auction next month with Brown&Co at a guide price of £80,000 to £100,000

The brick and flint building is set in a good plot of land in the countryside between Norwich and Coltishall - Credit: Brown & Co

The Crostwick school room is located off North Walsham Road and Brown&Co said it could make for a "quirky" development opportunity.

Peter Hornor, auctioneer for Brown&Co, said: “The grounds are a major feature of the property which will be of great interest to buyers looking to acquire this opportunity.

"There is potential to obtain planning consent for change of use for residential purposes, subject to going through the process with Broadland Council.”

The online auction is scheduled for 11am on December 7 and ends at 11am on December 8.