Rare opportunity to buy former school building near Norwich
- Credit: Brown & Co
A former school building near Norwich is going up for auction, offering a rare opportunity to buy a unique building.
The old school room is located in Crostwick, situated between Norwich and Coltishall.
The brick and flint building is for sale by auction next month with Brown&Co at a guide price of £80,000 to £100,000
The Crostwick school room is located off North Walsham Road and Brown&Co said it could make for a "quirky" development opportunity.
Peter Hornor, auctioneer for Brown&Co, said: “The grounds are a major feature of the property which will be of great interest to buyers looking to acquire this opportunity.
"There is potential to obtain planning consent for change of use for residential purposes, subject to going through the process with Broadland Council.”
The online auction is scheduled for 11am on December 7 and ends at 11am on December 8.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich make-up artist with 1m TikTok followers quits job to work with huge brands
- 2 People can 'park for free all day every day' as wardens 'ignore' street
- 3 One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre
- 4 Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout
- 5 Family spend FIVE YEARS without reliable heating or hot water
- 6 Action to be taken at 'accident hotspot' after lorry crash leaves woman shaken
- 7 Grieving mother gives her 'best friend' perfect send off
- 8 Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light
- 9 Norwich named one of most festive places to visit in England
- 10 'Potentially serious injuries' reported after two-car crash in city