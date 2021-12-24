Flat with period features once home to Norwich Mayor on sale for £325,000
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A flat in the building that housed a Norwich mayor in 1895 is on the market for £325,000.
The spacious three-bedroom home is the result of two flats being converted into one by the current owner.
Retaining many of its Georgian and Victorian features, the home boasts high features, underfloor heating, and sash windows.
A communal entrance hall leads to a private entrance door and landing, which takes you into the open plan kitchen and diner and lounge.
The kitchen diner is fitted with contemporary high-gloss wall and base units along the rear wall of the space.
Built-in appliances are also fitted, including a dishwasher, microwave, coffee machine, oven, and fridge.
Bright and airy, the lounge benefits from a nearly floor to ceiling sash window and industrial style shelving on one wall.
Most Read
- 1 Father and toddler abandoned at roadside after mask spat
- 2 'Is this the worst ice rink in the world?'
- 3 Norwich delivery driver pleads guilty to Hermes parcels theft
- 4 Cat owner posts bank statement online to prove accusers wrong
- 5 One becomes four: Proposal to build new homes in built-up area
- 6 Celebrity chef restaurant coming to Norwich
- 7 How Next 'Boxing Day' sale will be different in Norfolk this year
- 8 Bus disruption as £6.1m St Stephens revamp begins in January
- 9 Time running out for animal sanctuary in Norwich to find new home
- 10 GP surgery criticised for 'incredible lack of empathy'
The kitchen diner leads to the flat's inner L-shaped hallway, which can be seen from the kitchen through a porthole.
The L-shaped hallway is split-level and leads to the rest of the rooms in the home, first coming to the property's bathroom.
Fitted with a freestanding bath and tap, the bathroom is modern in its design. It offers a wall-hung WC, a hand-wash basin, a wall-hung bidet and built in storage with sliding mirrored doors.
The floor is fully tiled with black Bengal flooring and a unit has space for a built-in washing machine.
All three of the flat's bedrooms are big enough to fit a double bed and feature bright windows and wooden flooring.
The third bedroom is currently being used as an office, and is fitted with industrial style shelving.
The communal grounds of the property are situated in a private plot. The flat also benefits from two allocated parking spaces.
PROPERTY FACTS
Harford Manor Close, Norwich
Guide Price: £325,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 365085, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.