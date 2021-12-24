Flat with period features once home to Norwich Mayor on sale for £325,000

The flat in Harford Manor Close is up for sale for £325,000 with estate agents Minors & Brady. - Credit: Minors & Brady

A flat in the building that housed a Norwich mayor in 1895 is on the market for £325,000.

The spacious three-bedroom home is the result of two flats being converted into one by the current owner.

Retaining many of its Georgian and Victorian features, the home boasts high features, underfloor heating, and sash windows.

A communal entrance hall leads to a private entrance door and landing, which takes you into the open plan kitchen and diner and lounge.

The communal entrance hall of the building. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The open-plan living area is bright and spacious. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen diner is fitted with contemporary high-gloss wall and base units along the rear wall of the space.

Built-in appliances are also fitted, including a dishwasher, microwave, coffee machine, oven, and fridge.

The kitchen is fitted with high-gloss wall and base units. - Credit: Minors & Brady

Bright and airy, the lounge benefits from a nearly floor to ceiling sash window and industrial style shelving on one wall.

The living room is located in the open plan living area. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen diner leads to the flat's inner L-shaped hallway, which can be seen from the kitchen through a porthole.

The L-shaped hallway has a split-level staircase. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The porthole looks from the kitchen to the hallway. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The L-shaped hallway is split-level and leads to the rest of the rooms in the home, first coming to the property's bathroom.

Fitted with a freestanding bath and tap, the bathroom is modern in its design. It offers a wall-hung WC, a hand-wash basin, a wall-hung bidet and built in storage with sliding mirrored doors.

The contemporary bathroom is fitted with a free-standing bath. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The floor is fully tiled with black Bengal flooring and a unit has space for a built-in washing machine.

All three of the flat's bedrooms are big enough to fit a double bed and feature bright windows and wooden flooring.

The master bedroom of the flat. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The second bedroom of the flat. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The third bedroom is currently being used as an office, and is fitted with industrial style shelving.

The third bedroom of the flat is currently being used as an office. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The communal grounds of the property are situated in a private plot. The flat also benefits from two allocated parking spaces.

The communal grounds for the property are not overlooked. - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Harford Manor Close, Norwich

Guide Price: £325,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 365085, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

