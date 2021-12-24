News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Flat with period features once home to Norwich Mayor on sale for £325,000

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:15 AM December 24, 2021
The exterior of the 3-bedroom flat in Harford Manor Close, in Norwich, Norfolk.

The flat in Harford Manor Close is up for sale for £325,000 with estate agents Minors & Brady. - Credit: Minors & Brady

A flat in the building that housed a Norwich mayor in 1895 is on the market for £325,000.

The spacious three-bedroom home is the result of two flats being converted into one by the current owner.

Retaining many of its Georgian and Victorian features, the home boasts high features, underfloor heating, and sash windows.

A communal entrance hall leads to a private entrance door and landing, which takes you into the open plan kitchen and diner and lounge.

The communal entrance hall of the 3-bedroom flat in Harford Manor Close, in Norwich, Norfolk.

The communal entrance hall of the building. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The open plan living area of the 3-bedroom flat in Harford Manor Close, in Norwich, Norfolk.

The open-plan living area is bright and spacious. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen diner is fitted with contemporary high-gloss wall and base units along the rear wall of the space.

Built-in appliances are also fitted, including a dishwasher, microwave, coffee machine, oven, and fridge.

The kitchen of the 3-bedroom flat in Harford Manor Close, in Norwich, Norfolk.

The kitchen is fitted with high-gloss wall and base units. - Credit: Minors & Brady

Bright and airy, the lounge benefits from a nearly floor to ceiling sash window and industrial style shelving on one wall.

The living room of the 3-bedroom flat in Harford Manor Close, in Norwich, Norfolk.

The living room is located in the open plan living area. - Credit: Minors & Brady

Most Read

  1. 1 Father and toddler abandoned at roadside after mask spat
  2. 2 'Is this the worst ice rink in the world?'
  3. 3 Norwich delivery driver pleads guilty to Hermes parcels theft
  1. 4 Cat owner posts bank statement online to prove accusers wrong
  2. 5 One becomes four: Proposal to build new homes in built-up area
  3. 6 Celebrity chef restaurant coming to Norwich
  4. 7 How Next 'Boxing Day' sale will be different in Norfolk this year
  5. 8 Bus disruption as £6.1m St Stephens revamp begins in January
  6. 9 Time running out for animal sanctuary in Norwich to find new home
  7. 10 GP surgery criticised for 'incredible lack of empathy'

The kitchen diner leads to the flat's inner L-shaped hallway, which can be seen from the kitchen through a porthole.

The hallway of the 3-bedroom flat in Harford Manor Close, in Norwich, Norfolk.

The L-shaped hallway has a split-level staircase. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The porthole of the 3-bedroom flat in Harford Manor Close, in Norwich, Norfolk.

The porthole looks from the kitchen to the hallway. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The L-shaped hallway is split-level and leads to the rest of the rooms in the home, first coming to the property's bathroom.

Fitted with a freestanding bath and tap, the bathroom is modern in its design. It offers a wall-hung WC, a hand-wash basin, a wall-hung bidet and built in storage with sliding mirrored doors.

The bathroom of the 3-bedroom flat in Harford Manor Close, in Norwich, Norfolk.

The contemporary bathroom is fitted with a free-standing bath. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The floor is fully tiled with black Bengal flooring and a unit has space for a built-in washing machine.

All three of the flat's bedrooms are big enough to fit a double bed and feature bright windows and wooden flooring.

The master bedroom of the 3-bedroom flat in Harford Manor Close, in Norwich, Norfolk.

The master bedroom of the flat. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The second bedroom of the 3-bedroom flat in Harford Manor Close, in Norwich, Norfolk.

The second bedroom of the flat. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The third bedroom is currently being used as an office, and is fitted with industrial style shelving.

The bedroom and office of the 3-bedroom flat in Harford Manor Close, in Norwich, Norfolk.

The third bedroom of the flat is currently being used as an office. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The communal grounds of the property are situated in a private plot. The flat also benefits from two allocated parking spaces.

The garden of the 3-bedroom flat in Harford Manor Close, in Norwich, Norfolk.

The communal grounds for the property are not overlooked. - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Harford Manor Close, Norwich

Guide Price: £325,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 365085, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The 'ice rink' was found to just be plastic squares sprayed with water. Insert: The Seeley Family

Christmas

Winter Woe-derland! Visitors slam Carrow Road Christmas event

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Roger Hickman's restaurant in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Norwich fine dining restaurant given lowly one-star hygiene rating

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Glen 'Glenny boy' Saffer has died

Family honours Glenn who was 'always smiling' and 'lived for music'

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Baked beans were found on Emma Pitcher's car on Monday morning

Car caked in beans and dog food stuffed in letterbox at family home

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon