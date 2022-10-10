Huge period home for sale near Norwich for £1.4m

The Old Hall in Alpington is on the market for £1.4m - Credit: Pymm & Co

A seven-bedroom period home set in over an acre and a half of grounds has come up for sale in a Norfolk village just six miles south-east of Norwich.

The Old Hall in Alpington is thought to date back to the late 17th or early 18th century and is Grade II listed, although later additions were made in the 19th and 20th centuries and it was further extended around 50 years ago.

The property is now being sold by Pymm & Co at a guide price of £1,400,000. A spokesperson for the agency says it now offers “adaptable and spacious accommodation”, with the potential to create a two-bedroom annex.

As well as the main house, the property comes with around 1.5 acres of landscaped gardens which include two barns. One of these has been partially converted by the current owner and offers a gym to the ground-floor – with the upstairs still needing to be complete. The second barn is currently unconverted but offers huge potential as a studio, games room or even holiday let.

The property was sold in the spring of last year and since then, the current owners have carried out extensive improvements, including installing a new heating system and utility space.

The study has also been fully fitted out to make it the perfect home office, and they have also installed a full CCTV security system and solid oak electric gates, which are fitting for a home of this size and scale.

The ground floor offers an entrance hall, cloakroom and access to the cellar, as well as a good-sized kitchen/breakfast room.

This is well-fitted with a range of bespoke cabinets and a two-oven Aga, which is set into a tiled inglenook, plus a separate electric oven with an induction hob, integrated dishwasher, microwave and waste bins, floor-to-ceiling storage and ample space for a kitchen table.

A separate lobby leads to a shower room and playroom, which has stairs up to two guest bedrooms and a bathroom and offers annex potential, while a further lobby leads to the newly fitted utility space and a TV room.

The sitting room features a large multi-fuel cast iron burner set into an inglenook fireplace and leads into the characterful dining room, which has a pamment tiled floor and exposed beams. Windows to two sides bathe the space in lots of natural light, and a door leads out into the south-facing garden.

The ground-floor is finished off with the recently refurbished study, which is complete with worktops, drawers, cupboards and shelving.

Upstairs, the first floor landing leads on to the master bedroom, which looks out over the south-facing rear garden and features an original fireplace, picture rail and exposed beams, plus a separate walk-in cupboard.

From here, steps lead down to the second bedroom, which can also be accessed from a winder staircase in the dining room, and which could offer potential as a dressing room to the master bedroom, as it connects to a bathroom.

The first-floor landing also accesses another bath and bedroom.



Two further bedrooms and a bathroom are located on this floor but accessed from the staircase in the playroom, offering potential to become a self-contained annex. Both bedrooms offer lovely views over the south-facing gardens.

At the very top of the house there are another two bedrooms, which both have exposed beams and share access to another bathroom.

Outside, the property sits back from the road and the driveway leads up to the rear of it, approached from Nicholls Road, where there is ample space for parking and a turning circle created out of a pond and landscaped flower beds.

There is also a sizeable barn, which could be used as garaging, and a shed and stable which offers potential as a wood store.

Also included within the grounds are the two barns and a walled garden that includes an area of lawn, specimen trees and mature beds.

PROPERTY FACTS

Nicholls Corner, Alpington

Guide price: £1,400,000

Pymm & Co, 01603 361642

www.pymmand.co.uk