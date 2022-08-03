Much-loved family home with built-in salon up for auction for £400k

This three-bed family home in Old Costessey is currently up for auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A "lovely" three-bedroom family home with a built-in salon is currently up for auction on the outskirts of Norwich.

The property located in West End, in Old Costessey, is currently being listed with Auction House East Anglia for a guide price of £400,000.

This "versatile" home offers a modern living space with planning permission in place for commercial A1 use within the annex.

It is currently being used by owner Vicky Thorpe as a hairdressing salon.

The 34-year-old, who shares the home with her husband, James, and their two young children, said: "I use it for my business, but the annex could be used for absolutely anything.

"When we moved in it was set up for someone to live in - for teens or even grandparents.

"It's a bit of a blank canvas. It's so big and it opens to the garden."

The family has opted to put their home up for auction after they were stuck in a 17-month chain which fell through.

Mrs Thorpe said they love their home but they are hoping to move closer to their children's school in Taverham.

She added: "We have made some lovely memories in this house.

"We just want to move closer to the children's school so they can walk with their friends.

"If we could pick the house up and move it, we would. We have loved living here and it’s a shame.

"Now we are just waiting for the right buyer to come along."

The former property was demolished and rebuilt in 2017.

The salon, on the ground floor, offers a modern kitchenette, a wet room shower with a toilet and hand basin and a separate room that could be used as either a store room, bedroom or office.

On the ground floor, there is also the main reception room, dining room, lounge, bathroom and a kitchen/diner.

The first floor includes the master bedroom with an en suite, a second bedroom with an en suite, a third bedroom and a separate bathroom.

At the front of the property, there is ample parking for several vehicles and to the rear, there is an enclosed private landscaped garden.

For more information visit Auction House East Anglia's website.