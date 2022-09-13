Historic four-bed for sale on one of the most sought-after roads in Norwich

A four-bed home has come up for sale on The Crescent in Norwich for £950,000 - Credit: William H Brown Select

A four-bedroom home has come up for sale on one of Norwich's most sought-after private roads - where mayors, writers and even a relative of the Caley chocolate manufacturers are thought to have lived.

No 2, The Crescent, is up for sale with William H Brown Select for £950,000. It dates back to around 1820 and is one in a row of Grade II listed Georgian terraces built - and possibly designed - by city architect John Bunn.

Despite its name, The Crescent is not actually crescent-shaped, as architectural historian Nikolaus Pevsner noted in his Buildings of England series. The eighteen buildings that make up the area, he wrote, are all two-storeyed, with three bays and unfluted doorcases. Each of the homes were also built with slightly different interiors.

Even today, the properties are sought-after and include access to the communal gardens, which are quite rare for the city.

A covenant stated that the buildings must be constructed with bricks made on the site and it's believed that the central gardens were created out of the former brick pits.

Inside, Number 2 offers well-laid out accommodation, which combines Georgian-era features such as high ceilings and grand proportions with more contemporary additions. The ground floor offers a reception hall, shower room and three good-sized reception rooms, one of which is currently used as a study.

The kitchen is modern and well-fitted and includes fitted shelving as well as an integrated fridge/freezer and space for a range-style cooker.

The rear of the property is undeniably the most contemporary part of the house and features a modern garden room, designed by architect David Cummings, which doubles as a dining space and opens into the kitchen.

It’s an unusual feature of the house, particularly a house of this age, but is beautifully light-filled thanks to glazed walls which run the entire length of the space. As a result, it offers lovely views over the garden and access is provided by a set of sliding doors.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and a good-sized family bathroom.

In addition to the main living accommodation, the property also provides a one-bedroom coach house, which has been converted and could lend itself to letting, subject to the necessary planning consents. It has a living space on the ground floor and a shower room and bedroom on the floor above.

Outside, the front garden is laid to lawn and has a central path leading to the front door, which feels a befitting walk to such a grand home. The rear garden is mainly paved but has large shrub and flower borders and the property also has access to a double garage which is fitted with an up and over door.

Permit parking is provided on The Crescent, as well as access to the communal gardens which are surprisingly quiet and secluded despite being in such a central location and so close to Chapelfield.

For more information, contact William H Brown Select.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Crescent, Norwich

Guide price: £950,000

William H Brown Select, 01603 221797

www.williamhbrown-select.co.uk