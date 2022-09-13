Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Historic four-bed for sale on one of the most sought-after roads in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:42 AM September 13, 2022
Georgian-era mews townhouse on The Crescent in Norwich which is for sale for £950,000

A four-bed home has come up for sale on The Crescent in Norwich for £950,000 - Credit: William H Brown Select

A four-bedroom home has come up for sale on one of Norwich's most sought-after private roads - where mayors, writers and even a relative of the Caley chocolate manufacturers are thought to have lived.

No 2, The Crescent, is up for sale with William H Brown Select for £950,000. It dates back to around 1820 and is one in a row of Grade II listed Georgian terraces built - and possibly designed - by city architect John Bunn.

Despite its name, The Crescent is not actually crescent-shaped, as architectural historian Nikolaus Pevsner noted in his Buildings of England series. The eighteen buildings that make up the area, he wrote, are all two-storeyed, with three bays and unfluted doorcases. Each of the homes were also built with slightly different interiors.

Two-storey Georgian townhouse for sale on The Crescent, Norwich, for £950,000

Number 2, The Crescent, is on the market for £950,000 - Credit: William H Brown Select

Georgian-style reception room in a 4-bed Grade II listed townhouse for sale on The Crescent, Norwich, for £950k

One of three reception rooms - Credit: William H Brown Select

Even today, the properties are sought-after and include access to the communal gardens, which are quite rare for the city.

A covenant stated that the buildings must be constructed with bricks made on the site and it's believed that the central gardens were created out of the former brick pits.

Inside, Number 2 offers well-laid out accommodation, which combines Georgian-era features such as high ceilings and grand proportions with more contemporary additions. The ground floor offers a reception hall, shower room and three good-sized reception rooms, one of which is currently used as a study. 

Modern and well-fitted kitchen in a 4-bed Grade II listed townhouse for sale on The Crescent, Norwich, for £950k

The kitchen is well-fitted and modern - Credit: William H Brown Select

Glazed garden room overlooking the courtyard garden at Number 2, The Crescent, Norwich, which is for sale for £950k

The unique garden room is a more modern addition and incorporates huge glazed walls overlooking the courtyard-style garden - Credit: William H Brown Select

The kitchen is modern and well-fitted and includes fitted shelving as well as an integrated fridge/freezer and space for a range-style cooker. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Not again ... TUI passengers stranded in Turkey following 48-hour delay
  2. 2 Homes evacuated after gardener sparks bomb alert
  3. 3 Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral
  1. 4 Changing 'consumer behaviour' causes brand to leave city shopping centre
  2. 5 City Hall cycle rack signs updated 'to clear up any misunderstanding'
  3. 6 Man on trial over stabbing outside city pub
  4. 7 Neighbours fear anti-social behaviour from vegan restaurant
  5. 8 Concerns police numbers could affect this week's football matches
  6. 9 Repairs to city bridge 'likely to delivered in 2026'
  7. 10 Crash on A11 sees person taken to hospital and 'delays of 40 minutes'

The rear of the property is undeniably the most contemporary part of the house and features a modern garden room, designed by architect David Cummings, which doubles as a dining space and opens into the kitchen.  

Dining space in the garden room of a 4-bed townhouse for sale on The Crescent, Norwich, for £950,000

The garden room doubles as a dining space - Credit: William H Brown Select

Double bedroom with huge sash window in a 4-bed townhouse for sale off The Crescent in Norwich for £950k

The rooms are well-proportioned with huge windows - Credit: William H Brown Select

It’s an unusual feature of the house, particularly a house of this age, but is beautifully light-filled thanks to glazed walls which run the entire length of the space. As a result, it offers lovely views over the garden and access is provided by a set of sliding doors. 

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and a good-sized family bathroom.  

In addition to the main living accommodation, the property also provides a one-bedroom coach house, which has been converted and could lend itself to letting, subject to the necessary planning consents. It has a living space on the ground floor and a shower room and bedroom on the floor above. 

One-bed converted coach house at the bottom of the garden of Number 2, The Crescent, Norwich, which is for sale for £950k

At the bottom of the garden there is a one-bed converted coach house, which could offer letting potential - Credit: William H Brown Select

Modern glazed extension at the rear of Number 2, The Crescent, which is for sale in Norwich for £950k

The extension is modern and contemporary but still works well with the rest of the property - Credit: William H Brown Select

Outside, the front garden is laid to lawn and has a central path leading to the front door, which feels a befitting walk to such a grand home. The rear garden is mainly paved but has large shrub and flower borders and the property also has access to a double garage which is fitted with an up and over door. 

Permit parking is provided on The Crescent, as well as access to the communal gardens which are surprisingly quiet and secluded despite being in such a central location and so close to Chapelfield. 

The rear of Number 2, The Crescent, Norwich, features a modern extension to create a new garden room

The rear of the property, with its modern, architect-designed extension - Credit: William H Brown Select

For more information, contact William H Brown Select. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
The Crescent, Norwich 
Guide price: £950,000 
William H Brown Select, 01603 221797 
www.williamhbrown-select.co.uk 

Norwich News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Police, along with search and rescue teams, have extended their search for James Whitman

Fresh searches on city outskirts for missing man

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

CCTV image released of man following serious assault in city

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Graphic House has been purchased by St Martins homeless charity. Pictured inset is chief executive Jan Sheldon 

Former hotel to be converted into hostel for homeless people

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The retail parade in the centre of Norwich’s historic shopping district is up for auction with Acuitus

Parade of shops in city's Grade II-listed building on market for £1.5m

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon