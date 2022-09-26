Price cut for riverside home in one of Norwich's most photographed spots
- Credit: Savills
A ‘picture perfect’ townhouse is again up for sale in one of the most photographed areas of Norwich - this time with a new selling agent and a £75k price cut.
Number 12, Quayside, is an iconic yellow townhouse in the heart of medieval Norwich, offering beautiful views over the River Wensum and up Pigg Lane towards the Cathedral spire.
The area is one of the city’s most iconic, and both amateur and professional photographers are often spotted on nearby Fye Bridge taking snaps of the riverside well-known for its pretty pastel townhouses.
But owning one isn’t quite as common. “This really is a rare opportunity to own such an iconic home,” says Savills’ property agent, Tom Clayton. “Is there a more photographed scene in Norwich?”
Number 12 has actually been on the market before with different agents, but is currently for sale with Savills at a guide of £700,000 - £75,000 less than when it was first listed.
It was built in 2008 by Hopkins Homes and won a design award for its design, which is both high-quality and sympathetic to the its surrounding area.
The open-plan sitting and dining area is light and airy and opens into a well-designed kitchen.
The main bedroom is located on the second floor, and has a wardrobe dressing area and en suite and there is also a family bathroom on this floor, too.
On the top floor there are two further bedrooms, which could be used as bedrooms, further reception rooms or even a home office.
There is also a study/bedroom on the ground floor.
The property comes with an integral car port, which provides secure parking and has an electric up and over door.
For more information, contact Savills.
PROPERTY FACTS
Quayside, Norwich
Guide price: £700,000
Savills, 01603 229229
www.savills.com