See inside city townhouse 'oozing grandeur and charm' on sale for £995k

Gallery

An "extremely rare" Norwich townhouse full of "grandeur and charm" has gone on the market for nearly £1m - Credit: Pointens

An "extremely rare" Grade II listed townhouse "oozing grandeur, character and charm" has gone on the market for just under £1m.

The property is located in Upper St Giles Street and is up for sale with an asking price of £995,000.

One of the living rooms at the Upper St Giles property - Credit: Pointens

A look inside at the kitchen on offer at the Upper St Giles property - Credit: Pointens

It is situated in one of the "most prestigious and sought after" areas of Norwich, close to the city centre.

The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and extends over four floors.

The dining room at the Grade II listed townhouse in Upper St Giles Street - Credit: Pointens

One of the three bedrooms on offer - Credit: Pointens

The ground floor comprises of a commercial unit which is currently being used as a hairdressers.

Entering through the front door you are greeted with the entrance hall and drawing room - which also leads to the kitchen.

One of the three bathrooms in the Upper St Giles home - Credit: Pointens

There is a south-facing courtyard at the rear of the Upper St Giles property - Credit: Pointens

On the first floor, there is a "spacious" sitting room, dining room and the master bedroom which has an en suite and dressing room.

To the rear of the property is a south-facing courtyard garden and the home includes permit parking for one vehicle.

PROPERTY FACTS

Upper St Giles Street, Norwich

Guide price: £995,000

Pointens Holt, enquiries@pointens.co.uk, 01263 711880