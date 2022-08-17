Gallery
See inside city townhouse 'oozing grandeur and charm' on sale for £995k
- Credit: Pointens
An "extremely rare" Grade II listed townhouse "oozing grandeur, character and charm" has gone on the market for just under £1m.
The property is located in Upper St Giles Street and is up for sale with an asking price of £995,000.
It is situated in one of the "most prestigious and sought after" areas of Norwich, close to the city centre.
The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and extends over four floors.
The ground floor comprises of a commercial unit which is currently being used as a hairdressers.
Entering through the front door you are greeted with the entrance hall and drawing room - which also leads to the kitchen.
On the first floor, there is a "spacious" sitting room, dining room and the master bedroom which has an en suite and dressing room.
To the rear of the property is a south-facing courtyard garden and the home includes permit parking for one vehicle.
PROPERTY FACTS
Upper St Giles Street, Norwich
Guide price: £995,000
Pointens Holt, enquiries@pointens.co.uk, 01263 711880