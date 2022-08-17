Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Gallery

See inside city townhouse 'oozing grandeur and charm' on sale for £995k

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:30 PM August 17, 2022
An "extremely rare" Norwich townhouse full of "grandeur and charm" has gone on the market for nearly £1m

An "extremely rare" Norwich townhouse full of "grandeur and charm" has gone on the market for nearly £1m - Credit: Pointens

An "extremely rare" Grade II listed townhouse "oozing grandeur, character and charm" has gone on the market for just under £1m.

The property is located in Upper St Giles Street and is up for sale with an asking price of £995,000.

One of the living rooms at the Upper St Giles property

One of the living rooms at the Upper St Giles property - Credit: Pointens

A look inside at the kitchen on offer at the Upper St Giles property

A look inside at the kitchen on offer at the Upper St Giles property - Credit: Pointens

It is situated in one of the "most prestigious and sought after" areas of Norwich, close to the city centre.

The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and extends over four floors.

The dining room at the Grade II listed townhouse in Upper St Giles Street

The dining room at the Grade II listed townhouse in Upper St Giles Street - Credit: Pointens

One of the three bedrooms on offer

One of the three bedrooms on offer - Credit: Pointens

The ground floor comprises of a commercial unit which is currently being used as a hairdressers.

Entering through the front door you are greeted with the entrance hall and drawing room - which also leads to the kitchen.

One of the three bathrooms in the Upper St Giles home

One of the three bathrooms in the Upper St Giles home - Credit: Pointens

There is a south-facing courtyard at the rear of the Upper St Giles property

There is a south-facing courtyard at the rear of the Upper St Giles property - Credit: Pointens

On the first floor, there is a "spacious" sitting room, dining room and the master bedroom which has an en suite and dressing room.

Most Read

  1. 1 City passengers on TUI flight to Mallorca land in BELFAST
  2. 2 Blaze near children's playground in Norwich believed to be arson
  3. 3 'Inspirational and selfless' teenager, Maisie Lossau, dies aged 17
  1. 4 Busy roads near UEA to close until beginning of September
  2. 5 Detectives to give insight in to serial killer arrest at Norwich talk
  3. 6 City road closure extended for nearly three months as works continue
  4. 7 'Seafood isn't just for posh people': Affordable fishmonger opens in city
  5. 8 Busy petrol station near Norwich closes for two months
  6. 9 Five-bed home with its own bar goes up for sale for £750k
  7. 10 Restaurants across Norwich offering discounted meals this autumn

To the rear of the property is a south-facing courtyard garden and the home includes permit parking for one vehicle.

PROPERTY FACTS

Upper St Giles Street, Norwich

Guide price: £995,000

Pointens Holt, enquiries@pointens.co.uk, 01263 711880

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Jackie Heffer-Cooke and her family were delayed by almost 30 hours for their Dalaman holiday. 

Holidaymakers face further severe TUI delays from Norwich

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
The exterior of Dunston Hall at night.

Posh hotel gets one-star food hygiene rating

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Brother and sister found dead in home were grieving beloved father

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Old Library Wood, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Police make arrests in Norwich crime hotspot

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon