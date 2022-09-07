See inside townhouse with 'breathtaking' river views on sale for £350k
- Credit: Websters
A townhouse with "breathtaking views" of the River Wensum is on the market for £350,000.
The three-bedroom home is in an "exclusive" cul-de-sac in Mile Cross in Norwich.
The home opens on the ground floor which has a toilet, a utility room and a garage.
Upstairs is the main living space which includes a kitchen diner and a large lounge, with a balcony overlooking the river.
The second floor contains three bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The master bedroom has three built-in wardrobes, an en suite and overlooks the river and garden.
The back garden has a patio that overlooks the River Wensum and communal grounds with access to the water.
The townhouse is in Mile Cross, one-and-a-half miles from the centre of Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Old Laundry Court, Norwich
Guide price: £350,000
Websters, 01603 670646, www.websters.co.uk