See inside townhouse with 'breathtaking' river views on sale for £350k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:17 AM September 7, 2022
xxx_01_oldlaundrycourt_norwich

The three-bed in Norwich sits on the River Wensum - Credit: Websters

A townhouse with "breathtaking views" of the River Wensum is on the market for £350,000.

The three-bedroom home is in an "exclusive" cul-de-sac in Mile Cross in Norwich.

xxx_02_oldlaundrycourt_norwich

The kitchen has space for a dining table - Credit: Websters

xxx_03_oldlaundrycourt_norwich

The living room is on the first floor - Credit: Websters

The home opens on the ground floor which has a toilet, a utility room and a garage.

Upstairs is the main living space which includes a kitchen diner and a large lounge, with a balcony overlooking the river.

xxx_04_oldlaundrycourt_norwich

The balcony on the living room - Credit: Websters

xxx_05_oldlaundrycourt_norwich

The master bedroom at the back of the house - Credit: Websters

The second floor contains three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom has three built-in wardrobes, an en suite and overlooks the river and garden.

xxx_06_oldlaundrycourt_norwich

The family bathroom on the second floor - Credit: Websters

xxx_07_oldlaundrycourt_norwich

The balcony has views of the River Wensum - Credit: Websters

The back garden has a patio that overlooks the River Wensum and communal grounds with access to the water.

The townhouse is in Mile Cross, one-and-a-half miles from the centre of Norwich.

xxx_08_oldlaundrycourt_norwich

The back garden has a patio with room for outdoor furniture - Credit: Websters

xxx_09_oldlaundrycourt_norwich

The house is in a cul-de-sac in Mile Cross - Credit: Websters

PROPERTY FACTS

Old Laundry Court, Norwich

Guide price: £350,000

Websters, 01603 670646, www.websters.co.uk

Norwich News

