See inside townhouse with views of Norwich Castle on sale for £1.5m
- Credit: abbotFox
A unique city centre home with views of one of Norwich's most famous landmarks is on the market for £1.5m.
The townhouse, in Castle Meadow, is Grade II listed and has some period features, including wooden floors and decorative windows.
Just over the road from Norwich Castle, the home has unspoilt views of the landmark.
AbbotFox, the estate agent which is marketing the home, said "properties of this calibre and in this setting are rarely available".
The property is entered through double doors into the front hall, with a kitchen and dining room on the first floor.
There is also a sitting room and one bedroom with a dressing room on the first floor.
The second floor contains the master bedroom and en suite as well as a small kitchenette with a skylight, a toilet.
The kitchenette leads to a private roof terrace with views of the castle and Norwich Cathedral.
PROPERTY FACTS
Castle Meadow, Norwich
Guide Price: £1,500,000
abbotFox, 01603 660000, www.abbotfox.co.uk