See inside townhouse with views of Norwich Castle on sale for £1.5m

The sitting room in the Grade II listed townhouse in Norwich. - Credit: abbotFox

A unique city centre home with views of one of Norwich's most famous landmarks is on the market for £1.5m.

The front door of the home in Castle Meadow. - Credit: abbotFox

The townhouse, in Castle Meadow, is Grade II listed and has some period features, including wooden floors and decorative windows.

The view of Norwich Castle from the private roof terrace - Credit: abbotFox

Just over the road from Norwich Castle, the home has unspoilt views of the landmark.

The kitchen on the first floor of the property. - Credit: abbotFox

AbbotFox, the estate agent which is marketing the home, said "properties of this calibre and in this setting are rarely available".

The kitchen and dining room on the first floor of the property. - Credit: abbotFox

The property is entered through double doors into the front hall, with a kitchen and dining room on the first floor.

There is also a sitting room and one bedroom with a dressing room on the first floor.

The second bedroom of the Norwich home. - Credit: abbotFox

The second floor contains the master bedroom and en suite as well as a small kitchenette with a skylight, a toilet.

One of the bathrooms - Credit: abbotFox

The kitchenette leads to a private roof terrace with views of the castle and Norwich Cathedral.

The master bedroom - Credit: abbotFox

PROPERTY FACTS

Castle Meadow, Norwich

Guide Price: £1,500,000

abbotFox, 01603 660000, www.abbotfox.co.uk