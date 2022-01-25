City flat with spiral staircase and balcony bedroom for sale for £190k

The open plan living room and dining room of the property. - Credit: Haart

A city centre flat with an open plan living and dining room and a balcony bedroom is on the market for £190,000.

Located in the historic area of Tombland, the second level flat has character features including large sash windows, high ceilings, and a spiral staircase.

The property opens into a long and bright hallway, with a window overlooking the back of the apartment block.

An open plan living room and dining room leads to both a fitted kitchen and the upstairs of the flat.

It has two large sash windows.

The spiral staircase, located in the living room, takes you up to the mezzanine level bedroom.

With a large window and wardrobe space to one side, the room is bright and well-sized.

An en suite bathroom provides both a bath and shower.

The flat's location is ideal for those wanting to be close to the buzz of Norwich, with restaurants, bars and shops a stone's throw away.

PROPERTY FACTS

Wensum Street, Norwich

Guide Price: Offers over £190,000

Haart, 01603 950046, www.haart.co.uk

