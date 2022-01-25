News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
City flat with spiral staircase and balcony bedroom for sale for £190k

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 6:51 AM January 25, 2022
The living room and dining room of the Wensum Street flat in Tombland, Norwich.

The open plan living room and dining room of the property. - Credit: Haart

A city centre flat with an open plan living and dining room and a balcony bedroom is on the market for £190,000.

Located in the historic area of Tombland, the second level flat has character features including large sash windows, high ceilings, and a spiral staircase.

The property opens into a long and bright hallway, with a window overlooking the back of the apartment block.

The Hallway of the Wensum Street flat in Tombland, Norwich.

The Hallway of the Wensum Street flat. - Credit: Haart

An open plan living room and dining room leads to both a fitted kitchen and the upstairs of the flat.

It has two large sash windows.

The kitchen of the Wensum Street flat in Tombland, Norwich.

The kitchen of the property which has some built-in utilities. - Credit: Haart

The spiral staircase, located in the living room, takes you up to the mezzanine level bedroom.

The spiral staircase of the Wensum Street flat in Tombland, Norwich.

The property's spiral staircase. - Credit: Haart

The view from the mezzanine of the Wensum Street flat in Tombland, Norwich.

The view of the open plan living room and dining room from the mezzanine. - Credit: Haart

With a large window and wardrobe space to one side, the room is bright and well-sized.

The mezzanine of the Wensum Street flat in Tombland, Norwich.

The mezzanine bedroom of the Wensum Street flat. - Credit: Haart

The balcony bedroom of the Wensum Street flat in Tombland, Norwich.

The view of the edge of the mezzanine bedroom. - Credit: Haart

An en suite bathroom provides both a bath and shower.

The bathroom of the Wensum Street flat in Tombland, Norwich.

The bathroom of the property, accessible via the mezzanine bedroom. - Credit: Haart

The flat's location is ideal for those wanting to be close to the buzz of Norwich, with restaurants, bars and shops a stone's throw away.

PROPERTY FACTS

Wensum Street, Norwich

Guide Price: Offers over £190,000

Haart, 01603 950046, www.haart.co.uk

Norwich News

