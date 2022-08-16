Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Empty shop in historic high street hits the market

Francis Redwood

Published: 10:12 AM August 16, 2022
A vacant building in Timber Hill has hit the market

A former low waste store is now looking for its next tenant.

The 1,095sqft property - spread over three floors in Timberhill - used to be home to Re. Source.

The site is now being offered to let as a shop and premises.

The venue is 1,095 sqft spread over three floors

The ground floor compromises of open retail space. 

The second floor has two further rooms suitable for trading or offices and storage.

The top floor is home to accommodation with exposed timber floors.

Nick O’Leary, head of commercial agency at Arnolds Keys, who is handling the property said: "We've already had quite a bit of interest in 21 Timberhill mainly from smaller, independent, operators in both retail and hospitality.  

"This is exactly the kind of property – and exactly the type of street – which is well-suited to smaller retailers.

Nick O'Leary, head of commercial agency at Arnolds Keys

"And these are the operators who are driving Norwich’s continued success as a retail destination."

The building is located in Timber Hill and used to be home to the shop Re. Source

The site is listed with an initial rent of £18,750 per annum. 

