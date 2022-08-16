Empty shop in historic high street hits the market

A vacant building in Timberhill has hit the market - Credit: Archant / Arnolds Keys

A former low waste store is now looking for its next tenant.

The 1,095sqft property - spread over three floors in Timberhill - used to be home to Re. Source.

The site is now being offered to let as a shop and premises.

The ground floor compromises of open retail space.

The second floor has two further rooms suitable for trading or offices and storage.

The top floor is home to accommodation with exposed timber floors.

Nick O’Leary, head of commercial agency at Arnolds Keys, who is handling the property said: "We've already had quite a bit of interest in 21 Timberhill mainly from smaller, independent, operators in both retail and hospitality.

"This is exactly the kind of property – and exactly the type of street – which is well-suited to smaller retailers.

"And these are the operators who are driving Norwich’s continued success as a retail destination."

The site is listed with an initial rent of £18,750 per annum.