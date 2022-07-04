See inside this £1.15m Bridgerton-style city centre period property

A four-bedroom period property in the heart of Norwich could be the dream home for a Bridgerton fan - as long as they have £1.15m to spend.

Located in Chapel Field North, the Grade II listed home overlooks Norwich's Chapelfield Gardens.

With a regency-era feel, Park House boasts four parking spaces, four bathrooms and three reception rooms, as well as a self-contained former coach house which is now a one-bedroom apartment.

There is also a library room with floor-to-ceiling book shelves that leads on to a roof terrace with magnificent views of Norwich's skyline.

Park House's first-floor library is also a gateway to the outdoor terrace with charming city views over to St Giles - Credit: Kristian Anthony Sowerbys Estate Agents

Park House's terrace has stunning views of Norwich city centre's skyline - Credit: Kristian Anthony Sowerbys Estate Agents

Manager and valuer at Sowerby's Norwich branch, George Berry, said: "There's always a demand for period houses especially those with elegant proportions, high ceilings and big windows.

"But the key with Park House is the parking. City centre parking is at a premium and this property has parking for four cars and a garage.

George Berry, manager and valuer at Sowerby's Estate Agents in Norwich - Credit: Sowerby's Estate Agents

Park House, Chapel Field North, Norwich - Credit: Kristian Anthony Sowerbys Estate Agents

"What's great about it is that you've got a roof terrace and courtyard as well. You've effectively got a house but with apartment living it terms of it being low-maintenance.

"The coach house is let on an assured short-hold tenancy, so provides the option for income.

"But if someone did want to have it for an au pair or dependent relatives, it's got the flexibilities.

Park House in Chapel Field North, Norwich has had sympathetic renovations - Credit: Kristian Anthony Sowerbys Estate Agents

Norwich's Park House has a regency-era feel - Credit: Kristian Anthony Sowerbys Estate Agents

"In terms of value for money there's a lot there. It's about finding a niche buyer.

"There's certainly demand for it it's just a case of finding the buyer that the property works for.

"Close to Norwich's amenities, it ticks a lot of boxes. For those who are relocating into the city it's certainly perfect.

Park House Norwich is on the market for £1.15m - Credit: Kristian Anthony Sowerbys Estate Agents

Park House, Chapel Field North, Norwich - Credit: Kristian Anthony Sowerbys Estate Agents

"For me, the central location and proximity to amenities - Theatre Royal on the same road restaurants, the market - on the doorstep without having to drive anywhere is a real highlight.

"The fact that it overlooks Chapelfield Gardens means you feel like you're stepping into Netflix's Bridgerton.

"You really feel like you can close your eyes and imagine what it would've been like to live in Norwich in the early 19th century.

"For me, that's what's great about it. Looking at what would've been pleasure gardens and people promenading. It's a true slice of history."

For more information contact George Berry at Sowerby's on 01603 761441.