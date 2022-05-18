Postcode guide: What is it like to live in NR2?

NR2 is one of the most sought-after postcodes in Norwich. Insert is Lydia Mulcahy from Rambling Wild in Unthank Road. - Credit: Archant

On the western side of the city centre lies NR2, one of the most sought-after postcodes in Norwich.

But what is it about the area that makes it such a draw?

From outdoor spaces to where is best for a cocktail, here is what life is like in NR2.

Overview

NR2 covers part of the western side of the city centre including Norwich Lanes and Norwich Market.

It extends into residential areas along Earlham Road, Unthank Road, and Newmarket Road which form an area known as the Golden Triangle.

It offers a mix of city living as well as a village community feel and has plenty of things to do.

The Golden Triangle area in NR2 has a village community feel - Credit: Steve Adams

Housing

The majority of the homes in NR2 are terraced properties although there are also a number of large-period homes that can sell for millions.

The area is also popular for student accommodation and there are plenty of flats to choose from.

According to Rightmove, the average price for a home in the NR2 area is £250,000.

If you are looking to rent, you can expect to pay on average more than £1,000 for a two-bed house.

House prices and rental costs have been increasing in recent years which is causing difficulties for first-time buyers finding a property in the area.

Schools

There are 14 schools within a mile radius of NR2.

Six of these schools have achieved an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating at their latest inspection, including Colman Infant School, Notre Dame High School, and Recreation Road Infant School.

The others have been rated 'good' by the school inspectors.

The close proximity to a high number of well-rated schools has helped make the NR2 area desirable to families, with some willing to pay extra to find a home in these catchment areas.

Norwich Market has lots to offer, from street food to household supplies - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Where to eat and drink

NR2 has lots of great places to enjoy a pint or a meal.

The postcode area extends into the western side of the city centre where you can find numerous options in the Norwich Lanes to get a great meal or a cocktail.

Norwich Market has become a food destination in recent years and has lots of stalls serving street food.

Places like Haggle, Tipsy Vegan, and The Yard are among the favourites of locals and visitors alike.

In the more residential areas of NR2 there are also many places to visit.

Unthank Road has plenty of options, including Korean-inspired tacos or classic pub grub at the William and Florence.

The team at Dyrrah Coffee in Earlham Road, who have opened a pizzeria in the evenings. From left, Nico Seidaj, owner; Samanta Sartauskaite, head waitress; Indrit Seidaj, owner; and Igne Buinauskaite, owner - Credit: Denise Bradley

In Earlham Road there are pubs like the Black Horse and The Earlham as well as hidden-gems such as The Workshop and Dyrrah Coffee, which has recently started serving pizzas into the evening.

Real ale fans will not be disappointed as the Fat Cat pub can be found in West End Street, and boasts a huge list of specialist beer and cider.

Norwich Lanes Credit: Denise Bradley - Credit: Denise Bradley

Where to shop

The Norwich Lanes is known for its array of independent shops ranging from a DIY store to boutique clothing and record stores.

Larger stores like TK Maxx, Go Outdoors and Halfords can also be found near Heigham Street.

There are plenty of convenience stores in the area to stock up on essentials, including a Tesco Express in Unthank Road.

A visit to the Earlham Road shops can offer a way to escape the crowds with places like The Green Grocers and Albaraka Mini Market offering lots of fresh produce and specialty ingredients.

Plantation Gardens is a hidden gem to explore in NR2 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Things to do

If you are looking for things to do with the family, NR2 has several parks with great facilities.

Chapelfield Gardens holds a number of events throughout the year, including the Norfolk and Norwich Festival and food markets.

Anderson's Meadow offers a riverside green space and Heigham Park is a small well-landscaped space with tennis courts.

Hidden off Earlham Road, Plantation Gardens offers a tranquil retreat with interesting botany and peaceful surroundings to enjoy a sunny afternoon.

Some of Norwich's best entertainment venues are also found in NR2.

Norwich Theatre Royal brings performers from across the country and wider afield to its stage and in St Benedicts Street, Norwich Arts Centre has a brilliant programme of music events.