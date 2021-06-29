Published: 12:02 PM June 29, 2021 Updated: 12:29 PM June 29, 2021

The owners selling a penthouse apartment in the former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital have come up with a novel way round getting grass to grow.

The outside space on a balcony with panoramic city views has been given a quick and easy solution to the lack of a lawn.

The terrace has been decked out with lush green artificial grass - which never needs mowing or rolling to get that all important stripe.

Situated in the former hospital building, the Pavilion, in St Stephen's Road, the penthouse, for sale for £375,000-£400,000 comes with lift access and includes a secure underground parking space for one car.



Inside, there is an entrance hall, an open plan lounge/diner with a high ceiling and a kitchen with a door onto the roof garden. There are two double bedrooms, an en-suite to the master and a bathroom.

