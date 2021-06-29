News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Penthouse for sale with rooftop garden - but spot the unusual feature

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 12:02 PM June 29, 2021    Updated: 12:29 PM June 29, 2021
Norfolk and Norwich hospital

A penthouse is for sale in the former Norfolk & Norwich Hospital - Credit: Pymm & Co

The owners selling a penthouse apartment in the former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital have come up with a novel way round getting grass to grow.

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

A penthouse is for sale - Credit: Pymm & Co

The outside space on a balcony with panoramic city views has been given a quick and easy solution to the lack of a lawn.

The terrace has been decked out with lush green artificial grass - which never needs mowing or rolling to get that all important stripe.

Norfolk and Norwich hospital

The artificial grass on the rooftop terrace, - Credit: Pymm & Co

Situated in the former hospital building, the Pavilion, in St Stephen's Road, the penthouse, for sale for £375,000-£400,000 comes with lift access and includes a secure underground parking space for one car.

Inside, there is an entrance hall, an open plan lounge/diner with a high ceiling and a kitchen with a door onto the roof garden. There are two double bedrooms, an en-suite to the master and a bathroom.
 

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Trowse railway station.

Could disused Norwich railway station return to serve new homes?

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A lorry has overturned on the Thickthorn Roundabout near Norwich

Investigation launched after lorry carrying chickens overturns on A11

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norwich-based housebuilders Halsbury Homes has submitted the plans for land off Green Lane East, in

Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A planning application to renovate the clock inside Norwich railway station and install six new digi

Norfolk Live

Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus