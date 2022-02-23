See inside one-bedroom flat in former city hospital on sale for £220,000

The open-plan living room, with French doors to the balcony - Credit: Minors and Brady

A one-bedroom flat in a historic Norwich building is on the market for £220,000.

The flat, which is being marketed by Minors & Brady, is located in the old Norfolk and Norwich Hospital which was vacated in 2003.

The conversion to flats was completed 10 years later.

The right of the flat contains the open-plan living space with a lounge diner and kitchen.

The living space gets lots of natural light and the contemporary kitchen has wall and base units as well as an integrated fridge-freezer and oven.

There is also a large south facing balcony accessed by French doors with space for outdoor furniture and a view of the gardens.

The left of the flat contains two storage cupboards, one with a washer dryer, the bedroom and the bathroom.

The bedroom has room for a super-king bed and the bathroom contains a bath with a shower over.

There is a large communal garden in the centre of the complex with hedges and trees.

The flat has allocated parking and visitor spaces and is located in St Stephens Road.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Stephens Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £220,000

Minors and Brady, 01603 365085, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk