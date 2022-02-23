News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside one-bedroom flat in former city hospital on sale for £220,000

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:44 PM February 23, 2022
PROP St Stephens Road Norwich

The open-plan living room, with French doors to the balcony - Credit: Minors and Brady

A one-bedroom flat in a historic Norwich building is on the market for £220,000. 

The flat, which is being marketed by Minors & Brady, is located in the old Norfolk and Norwich Hospital which was vacated in 2003.

The conversion to flats was completed 10 years later. 

PROP St Stephens Road Norwich

The flat is located in the former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital in St Stephens Road - Credit: Minors and Brady

The right of the flat contains the open-plan living space with a lounge diner and kitchen.

The living space gets lots of natural light and the contemporary kitchen has wall and base units as well as an integrated fridge-freezer and oven.

PROP St Stephens Road Norwich

The kitchen has an integrated fridge-freezer and oven - Credit: Minors and Brady

There is also a large south facing balcony accessed by French doors with space for outdoor furniture and a view of the gardens.

The left of the flat contains two storage cupboards, one with a washer dryer, the bedroom and the bathroom.

PROP St Stephens Road Norwich

The balcony is south facing and overlooks the communal gardens - Credit: Minors and Brady

The bedroom has room for a super-king bed and the bathroom contains a bath with a shower over.

There is a large communal garden in the centre of the complex with hedges and trees.

PROP St Stephens Road Norwich

The bedroom could fit a superking bed and has a large built-in wardrobe - Credit: Minors and Brady

The flat has allocated parking and visitor spaces and is located in St Stephens Road.

PROP St Stephens Road Norwich

The bathroom with bath and overhead shower - Credit: Minors and Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

St Stephens Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £220,000

Minors and Brady, 01603 365085, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

