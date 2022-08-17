Norwich named 'top trending city' for Airbnb breaks
- Credit: Archant/Hostberry Limited
With the bank holiday fast approaching, people are looking for places to visit for a weekend break.
And it seems Norwich is one of the country's top destinations.
The fine city has been named a "top trending city" by holiday rental company Airbnb for people looking for places to stay over the August bank holiday weekend.
Amanda Cupples, general manager for northern Europe at Airbnb, said: “City escapes are proving popular this bank holiday as Brits look to soak up cultural and shopping hubs for family, friends and solo trips alike.
"We’re seeing trending cities emerge in lesser-known corners of the UK beyond the typical tourist hotspots, with the staycation trend well and truly here to stay."
Other cities that have made the list include Cardiff, Bristol, Leeds and Portsmouth.
One of the popular Airbnb spots in the city can be found in Pottergate.
The Artist's Workshop is a "quirky" property great for those "wanting something different".
There is space for two adults and two children to stay and it is located a "stone's throw away" from the Lanes.
UK hosts on Airbnb earned more than £1.5 billion in 2021 with the typical host earning just over £6,000.
While the rental company offers places to stay for holidaymakers, there are concerns that the influx of short-term rentals could make it harder for local people to buy homes.
More than 40,000 homes could be built in the city and surrounding areas in the coming years.
The properties are intended to ease the housing crisis facing young people, by creating more opportunities for them to buy their first property.
There are fears these properties could be snapped up as investments or be run as short-term lets.
David Hinton, sales manager at Brown and Co in Norwich, said: "It's harder now than it ever has been for first-time buyers. There certainly needs to be more measures in place.
"Those looking for an Airbnb opportunity will be looking for something cheaper - a one-bed apartment or two-bed terrace - which return a fairly good yield.
"They are going to impact those looking at property from a primary residence perspective as they will pay slightly more to get it."