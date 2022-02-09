News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Former treatment clinic on sale as eight-bed home for £525k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM February 9, 2022
Updated: 9:06 AM February 9, 2022
PROP - Magdalen Road, Norwich

The front of the end-of-terrace property in Magdalen Road - Credit: Gilson Bailey

A former clinic is on the market as an eight-bedroom home for £525,0000.

The end-of-terrace property is located in NR3, also known as the Silver Triangle, which has recently been dubbed 'the trendiest part of Norwich'.

PROP - Magdalen Road, Norwich

The reception with a window through to the office - Credit: Gilson Bailey

PROP - Magdalen Road, Norwich

The large reception room with a bay window - Credit: Gilson Bailey

It was previously used as a clinic offering treatments such as acupuncture and massages.

Estate agents Gilson Bailey described it as a "fantastic investment opportunity with potential for conversion".

PROP - Magdalen Road, Norwich

One of the consultation rooms on the first floor - Credit: Gilson Bailey

PROP - Magdalen Road, Norwich

One of the consultation rooms on the ground floor - Credit: Gilson Bailey

The property opens to a hall and a reception room, which has double doors and a bay window.

The ground floor has six consultation rooms of various sizes, all have at least one window with some being frosted.

PROP - Magdalen Road, Norwich

The large consultation room on the first floor - Credit: Gilson Bailey

PROP - Magdalen Road, Norwich

The large consultation room on the first floor - Credit: Gilson Bailey

There are also two offices, a kitchen, two storage cupboards and a toilet.

The first floor has four consultation rooms, four storage cupboards and a toilet.

PROP - Magdalen Road, Norwich

One of the consultation rooms - Credit: Gilson Bailey

PROP - Magdalen Road, Norwich

One of the consultation rooms - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Most Read

  1. 1 Homes evacuated as bomb disposal team swarm city cul-de-sac
  2. 2 WATCH: Moment armed man burst into Norwich pub
  3. 3 Norwich restaurant closed until further notice due to staff shortages
  1. 4 'Poisonous atmosphere': City fans report growing violence at away games
  2. 5 Seven places to get a great fry-up in Norwich
  3. 6 'Slapdash' house fix leaves mum with peeling, mouldy walls
  4. 7 Huge city home with outdoor spa and kitchen goes up for sale for £875k
  5. 8 Teen arrested in connection city stabbing appears in court
  6. 9 Driver hit with parking fine after car breakdown meant four hour wait
  7. 10 Asian street food takeaway and restaurant opens its doors in Norwich

It is being marketed as a potential eight to 10-bed property with two reception rooms and two bathrooms.

There is a small, paved courtyard garden to the rear.

PROPERTY FACTS

Magdalen Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £525,000

Gilson Bailey, 01603 764444, www.gilsonbailey.co.uk

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The former Eastern Electricity Board site at Duke's Wharf in Norwich.

New flats could be created at eyesore site vacant for 20 years

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Zak Nelson (right) was kicked and stamped on by Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters at Molineux yesterday.

'Fans climbed over fences to escape' - City supporters attacked after...

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A Ford Focus burst into flames on Sprowston Road in Norwich yesterday.

Video

Watch: Car bursts in to flames in busy city suburb

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Hall Road Industrial Estate in Norwich

New gym gets go-ahead to open in former Homebase store

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon