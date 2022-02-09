Former treatment clinic on sale as eight-bed home for £525k

The front of the end-of-terrace property in Magdalen Road - Credit: Gilson Bailey

A former clinic is on the market as an eight-bedroom home for £525,0000.

The end-of-terrace property is located in NR3, also known as the Silver Triangle, which has recently been dubbed 'the trendiest part of Norwich'.

The reception with a window through to the office - Credit: Gilson Bailey

The large reception room with a bay window - Credit: Gilson Bailey

It was previously used as a clinic offering treatments such as acupuncture and massages.

Estate agents Gilson Bailey described it as a "fantastic investment opportunity with potential for conversion".

One of the consultation rooms on the first floor - Credit: Gilson Bailey

One of the consultation rooms on the ground floor - Credit: Gilson Bailey

The property opens to a hall and a reception room, which has double doors and a bay window.

The ground floor has six consultation rooms of various sizes, all have at least one window with some being frosted.

The large consultation room on the first floor - Credit: Gilson Bailey

The large consultation room on the first floor - Credit: Gilson Bailey

There are also two offices, a kitchen, two storage cupboards and a toilet.

The first floor has four consultation rooms, four storage cupboards and a toilet.

One of the consultation rooms - Credit: Gilson Bailey

One of the consultation rooms - Credit: Gilson Bailey

It is being marketed as a potential eight to 10-bed property with two reception rooms and two bathrooms.

There is a small, paved courtyard garden to the rear.

PROPERTY FACTS

Magdalen Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £525,000

Gilson Bailey, 01603 764444, www.gilsonbailey.co.uk