Former treatment clinic on sale as eight-bed home for £525k
- Credit: Gilson Bailey
A former clinic is on the market as an eight-bedroom home for £525,0000.
The end-of-terrace property is located in NR3, also known as the Silver Triangle, which has recently been dubbed 'the trendiest part of Norwich'.
It was previously used as a clinic offering treatments such as acupuncture and massages.
Estate agents Gilson Bailey described it as a "fantastic investment opportunity with potential for conversion".
The property opens to a hall and a reception room, which has double doors and a bay window.
The ground floor has six consultation rooms of various sizes, all have at least one window with some being frosted.
There are also two offices, a kitchen, two storage cupboards and a toilet.
The first floor has four consultation rooms, four storage cupboards and a toilet.
Most Read
- 1 Homes evacuated as bomb disposal team swarm city cul-de-sac
- 2 WATCH: Moment armed man burst into Norwich pub
- 3 Norwich restaurant closed until further notice due to staff shortages
- 4 'Poisonous atmosphere': City fans report growing violence at away games
- 5 Seven places to get a great fry-up in Norwich
- 6 'Slapdash' house fix leaves mum with peeling, mouldy walls
- 7 Huge city home with outdoor spa and kitchen goes up for sale for £875k
- 8 Teen arrested in connection city stabbing appears in court
- 9 Driver hit with parking fine after car breakdown meant four hour wait
- 10 Asian street food takeaway and restaurant opens its doors in Norwich
It is being marketed as a potential eight to 10-bed property with two reception rooms and two bathrooms.
There is a small, paved courtyard garden to the rear.
PROPERTY FACTS
Magdalen Road, Norwich
Guide Price: £525,000
Gilson Bailey, 01603 764444, www.gilsonbailey.co.uk