See inside 'stunning' flat overlooking Norwich Market
- Credit: Brown & Co
A flat in a well-known building next to Norwich Market is on sale for £349,900.
The two-bedroom home in the heart of the city is in a "stunning location" opposite the city's market.
Estate agents Brown & Co has said the flat will be of interest to buyers looking for a property with the flexibility to be a primary residence, a second home or a holiday let.
Entering the flat, the two bedrooms and the bathroom are on the right-hand side of the hall.
Both bedrooms have windows overlooking the courtyard and one has an en suite.
At the back of the flat is the open-plan living space.
The kitchen has an island and integrated appliances and the living room area has three large windows that overlook Norwich Market and Norwich City Hall.
Most Read
- 1 All-you-can-eat Chinese buffet at Riverside closes
- 2 Are you the mystery Norwich builder Peter Crouch is searching for?
- 3 A47 dualling gets government green light
- 4 Military helicopters spotted flying over Norfolk
- 5 Much-loved dungaree brand to open one of only three UK stores in Norwich
- 6 TV stars announced for Jack and the Beanstalk panto at Theatre Royal
- 7 Business park given green light to expand by more than 50pc
- 8 Missing Taverham man found safe and well
- 9 City police box still up for sale - with permission to become a new home
- 10 Hidden 90-acre wildlife haven in city secured after £600k investment
The flat is off Gentleman's Walk, in the centre of Norwich, and is near Lloyds Bank and Jarrold.
PROPERTY FACTS
Old Post Office Court, Norwich
Guide price: £349,900
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com