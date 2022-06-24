See inside 'stunning' flat overlooking Norwich Market

The flat overlooks Norwich Market and is on the market for £349,900 - Credit: Brown & Co

A flat in a well-known building next to Norwich Market is on sale for £349,900.

The two-bedroom home in the heart of the city is in a "stunning location" opposite the city's market.

Estate agents Brown & Co has said the flat will be of interest to buyers looking for a property with the flexibility to be a primary residence, a second home or a holiday let.

One of the bedrooms in the flat - Credit: Brown & Co

The en suite to one of the bedrooms - Credit: Brown & Co

Entering the flat, the two bedrooms and the bathroom are on the right-hand side of the hall.

Both bedrooms have windows overlooking the courtyard and one has an en suite.

At the back of the flat is the open-plan living space.

The second bedroom is currently being used as a study - Credit: Brown & Co

The living room overlooks the market - Credit: Brown & Co

The kitchen has an island and integrated appliances and the living room area has three large windows that overlook Norwich Market and Norwich City Hall.

The flat is off Gentleman's Walk, in the centre of Norwich, and is near Lloyds Bank and Jarrold.

The kitchen has an island and integrated appliances - Credit: Brown & Co

Half of the flat is made up of the open-plan living area - Credit: Brown & Co

PROPERTY FACTS

Old Post Office Court, Norwich

Guide price: £349,900

Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com