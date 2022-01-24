See inside city flat with river views on sale for £250k
- Credit: Minors and Brady
An open plan flat with two bedrooms and a balcony overlooking the river is on sale for £250,000.
The NR1 flat in King Street, listed with Minors and Brady, has a modern interior and all of the windows overlook the River Wensum.
The flat opens to the entrance hall, which leads to the lounge and kitchen on the left.
The kitchen has wall and base units with granite worktops and the lounge gets lots of natural light due to the French doors leading out to a river-facing balcony.
The right of the flat is made up of two bedrooms, both with large wardrobes and one with an en suite.
There is also a communal bathroom, an airing cupboard and a storage cupboard off the entrance hall.
There is allocated parking and a communal reception area in the building.
The flat is minutes from Riverside Retail Park, the train station and Carrow Road.
PROPERTY FACTS
King Street, Norwich
Guide Price: £250,000 - £270,000
Minors and Brady, 01603 365085, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk