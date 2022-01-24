News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside city flat with river views on sale for £250k

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:29 AM January 24, 2022
PROP - king street, norwich

The view from the windows and balcony of the River Wensum. - Credit: Minors and Brady

An open plan flat with two bedrooms and a balcony overlooking the river is on sale for £250,000.

PROP - king street, norwich

The kitchen, which has granite surfaces and is open plan with the lounge - Credit: Minors and Brady

PROP - king street, norwich

The lounge-diner with large French doors to the balcony - Credit: Minors and Brady

The NR1 flat in King Street, listed with Minors and Brady, has a modern interior and all of the windows overlook the River Wensum.

PROP - king street, norwich

The open plan lounge and kitchen space on the left of the flat, which has French doors to the balcony - Credit: Minors and Brady

PROP - king street, norwich

The main bedroom, which has built-in wardrobes, an en suite, and French doors overlooking the river - Credit: Minors and Brady

The flat opens to the entrance hall, which leads to the lounge and kitchen on the left.

The kitchen has wall and base units with granite worktops and the lounge gets lots of natural light due to the French doors leading out to a river-facing balcony.

PROP - king street, norwich

The communal bathroom off the entrance hall - Credit: Minors and Brady

PROP - king street, norwich

The second bedroom, which has previously been used as a work from home space - Credit: Minors and Brady

The right of the flat is made up of two bedrooms, both with large wardrobes and one with an en suite.

There is also a communal bathroom, an airing cupboard and a storage cupboard off the entrance hall.

PROP - king street, norwich

The en suite attached to bedroom one - Credit: Minors and Brady

PROP - king street, norwich

The building of flats in King Street overlooks the Wensum and the Riverside area. - Credit: Minors and Brady

There is allocated parking and a communal reception area in the building.

The flat is minutes from Riverside Retail Park, the train station and Carrow Road.

PROPERTY FACTS

King Street, Norwich

Guide Price: £250,000 - £270,000

Minors and Brady, 01603 365085, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

