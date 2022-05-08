Grade II listed Italian-style villa in Norwich on sale for £950k

Irstead House in Thorpe Hamlet is an Italianate villa on sale for £950k - Credit: Sowerbys

Built in the style of an Italianate villa, this Grade II listed home is on the market for £950,000.

Irstead House is a four-bed property located on a hillside in Thorpe Hamlet, an area known as the "Richmond of Norwich".

The home was built in 1875 as a large extension to the owner's older house (now 4 Cotman Road) for his family.

It is a good example of late Victorian Italian-style architecture with period details such as high ceilings, ornate cornices and a wood-burning stove.

The house is split down the middle by the stairs, with rooms on either side. The ground floor includes a drawing room and a kitchen-breakfast room.

The first floor has two bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a family bathroom. The second floor has two further bedrooms, with views of the Yare Valley.

To the sides of the property, there are both west and east-facing raised terraces as well as a landscaped garden with meandering walkways through established beds, box hedges and mature trees for privacy.

This gated house is approached by a gravel drive and has off-road parking and a double garage.

Located in Cotman Road off Thorpe Road, the house is just a mile from the centre of Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

Cotman Road, Norwich

Guide price: £950,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com