Grade II listed Italian-style villa in Norwich on sale for £950k
- Credit: Sowerbys
Built in the style of an Italianate villa, this Grade II listed home is on the market for £950,000.
Irstead House is a four-bed property located on a hillside in Thorpe Hamlet, an area known as the "Richmond of Norwich".
The home was built in 1875 as a large extension to the owner's older house (now 4 Cotman Road) for his family.
It is a good example of late Victorian Italian-style architecture with period details such as high ceilings, ornate cornices and a wood-burning stove.
The house is split down the middle by the stairs, with rooms on either side. The ground floor includes a drawing room and a kitchen-breakfast room.
The first floor has two bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a family bathroom. The second floor has two further bedrooms, with views of the Yare Valley.
To the sides of the property, there are both west and east-facing raised terraces as well as a landscaped garden with meandering walkways through established beds, box hedges and mature trees for privacy.
Most Read
- 1 7 of the quirkiest places to eat in Norwich
- 2 Five of the best riverside walks in and around Norwich
- 3 Mystery surrounds loud bang which woke up city households
- 4 City fight 'like something out of the Jerry Springer show'
- 5 The 5 most wanted men in Norfolk
- 6 Play cancels rest of UK tour ahead of Norwich performances
- 7 Delays to demolish building for care home plans after large fire
- 8 Dream job? A day in the life of a doggy day carer
- 9 Boom in Norwich City market trade as stall takes over fashion shop
- 10 City fans question what stadium protest will achieve after relegation
This gated house is approached by a gravel drive and has off-road parking and a double garage.
Located in Cotman Road off Thorpe Road, the house is just a mile from the centre of Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Cotman Road, Norwich
Guide price: £950,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com