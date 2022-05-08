Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Grade II listed Italian-style villa in Norwich on sale for £950k

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM May 8, 2022
Irstead House Italianate villa, Norwich, Norfolk

Irstead House in Thorpe Hamlet is an Italianate villa on sale for £950k - Credit: Sowerbys

Built in the style of an Italianate villa, this Grade II listed home is on the market for £950,000.

Irstead House is a four-bed property located on a hillside in Thorpe Hamlet, an area known as the "Richmond of Norwich".

Irstead House Italianate villa, Norwich, Norfolk

The kitchen is spacious with wooden cabinets, green-blue tiles and an island. - Credit: Sowerbys

Irstead House Italianate villa, Norwich, Norfolk

The kitchen and breakfast room lead to the east terrace - Credit: Sowerbys

The home was built in 1875 as a large extension to the owner's older house (now 4 Cotman Road) for his family.

It is a good example of late Victorian Italian-style architecture with period details such as high ceilings, ornate cornices and a wood-burning stove.

Irstead House Italianate villa, Norwich, Norfolk

The house is split in two by a central staircase - Credit: Sowerbys

Irstead House Italianate villa, Norwich, Norfolk

The drawing room is long and has an original period fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

The house is split down the middle by the stairs, with rooms on either side. The ground floor includes a drawing room and a kitchen-breakfast room.

The first floor has two bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a family bathroom. The second floor has two further bedrooms, with views of the Yare Valley.

Irstead House Italianate villa, Norwich, Norfolk

The drawing room leads to the west terrace and the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

Irstead House Italianate villa, Norwich, Norfolk

One of the bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

To the sides of the property, there are both west and east-facing raised terraces as well as a landscaped garden with meandering walkways through established beds, box hedges and mature trees for privacy.

Irstead House Italianate villa, Norwich, Norfolk

The shared bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

Irstead House Italianate villa, Norwich, Norfolk

One of the bedrooms on the second floor - Credit: Sowerbys

This gated house is approached by a gravel drive and has off-road parking and a double garage. 

Located in Cotman Road off Thorpe Road, the house is just a mile from the centre of Norwich.

Irstead House Italianate villa, Norwich, Norfolk

The garden is accessed from the house via the west terrace - Credit: Sowerbys

Irstead House Italianate villa, Norwich, Norfolk

There are established beds in the garden providing grass walkways - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Cotman Road, Norwich

Guide price: £950,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

