Victorian home in Golden Triangle nominated for 'House of the Year' award
- Credit: Nick Dearden
A Victorian home's single-storey extension is in the running to be named the best in the UK.
Studio Nencini, situated in the city's Golden Triangle, has been longlisted for the Royal Institute of British Architecture's (RIBA) House of the Year Awards 2022.
The converted garage was constructed by architecture firm Brisco Loran which was tasked in 2016 to create a studio and kitchen space for illustrator and educator Peter Nencini.
RIBA said the project "exudes a sense of calm" and demonstrates that "delight can be found even in the most modest projects".
The "low-cost" refurbishment and extension links the "old with the new" and took a "fabric-first" approach using reclaimed brick and other materials.
Studio Nencini, which is adjoined to an 1860s-built Victorian home, previously won a RIBA East Award 2022.
The NR2 property is up against 19 other homes in the UK to win the award, which will be revealed later in the year on Channel 4's Grand Designs: House of the Year.
Elsewhere in Norfolk, Blue Sky Barn near Reepham a converted grain silo, has also been longlisted.