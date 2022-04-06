Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
See inside flat in former city centre post office for £160K

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:34 PM April 6, 2022
PROP King's Street Norwich

The flat is inside Hardwick House, a former bank built in the 1860s - Credit: Property Ladder

This two-bedroom flat in one of Norwich's grandest buildings is on the market for £160,000.

The flat is in Hardwick House, in King Street, a grand neo-classical property built in 1866 out of Bath stone. It was originally a bank and was later taken over by the Post Office.

PROP King's Street Norwich

The lounge has room for a dining table and sofas as well as lots of natural light - Credit: Property Ladder

PROP King's Street Norwich

The kitchen has large windows for natural light - Credit: Property Ladder

The building was sold to Create Consulting in 2019 and is currently the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce.

The flat opens to the entrance hall and to the right is the living room and kitchen diner.

PROP King's Street Norwich

The master bedroom has large windows and an en suite - Credit: Property Ladder

PROP King's Street Norwich

The master bedroom has an en suite - Credit: Property Ladder

On the left of the entrance hall is a smaller bedroom which could be used as a study, the main bathroom with a shower and the master bedroom with an en suite and large windows.

Located at the top of Norwich clubland's main street, Prince of Wales Road, the flat is in the centre of the city.

It is a third of a mile to Norwich Market and half a mile to Riverside.

PROP King's Street Norwich

The second bedroom could also be used as a study - Credit: Property Ladder

PROPERTY FACTS

King Street, Norwich

Guide Price: £160,000

Property Ladder, 01603 666006, www.propertyladderonline.com

