Property spotlight: Grade II listed townhouse in city centre for sale

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:52 AM September 13, 2021   
Rigbys Court Norwich

The front of the townhouse on Rigby's Court - Credit: Sowerbys

A Georgian property in the centre of Norwich has come up for sale for £400,000.

Rigbys Court Norwich

The sitting room - Credit: Sowerbys

The early Georgian townhouse is Grade II listed and located just off Bethel Street.

Rigbys Court Norwich

The dining room - Credit: Sowerbys

Many of the home's period features have been maintained, including its oak flooring, cornicing, and high ceilings.

Rigbys Court Norwich

The dining room - Credit: Sowerbys

The property opens to an entrance hall, which has access to the sitting room and the dining room, both of which have fireplaces.

Rigbys Court Norwich

The kitchen - Credit: Sowerbys

The sitting room is dual aspect, with high ceilings and a wood-burning stove. The dining room has an attached cloakroom.

Rigbys Court Norwich

The stairs in the townhouse - Credit: Sowerbys

On the ground floor there is a modern kitchen with access to the rear of the property, as well as a toilet. 

Rigbys Court Norwich

The sitting room - Credit: Sowerbys

The first floor has two bedrooms, the smaller being the master which has an en-suite bathroom. The larger is dual aspect with cornicing.

Rigbys Court Norwich

The larger of the two bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

To the rear of the property is a small private courtyard.

Rigbys Court Norwich

The main bathroom, on the split level - Credit: Sowerbys

The townhouse is located in Rigby's Court in central Norwich, with easy access to the cities many amenities.

Rigbys Court Norwich

The master bedroom - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Rigby's Court, Norwich

Guide Price: £400,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

