Property spotlight: Grade II listed townhouse in city centre for sale
A Georgian property in the centre of Norwich has come up for sale for £400,000.
The early Georgian townhouse is Grade II listed and located just off Bethel Street.
Many of the home's period features have been maintained, including its oak flooring, cornicing, and high ceilings.
The property opens to an entrance hall, which has access to the sitting room and the dining room, both of which have fireplaces.
The sitting room is dual aspect, with high ceilings and a wood-burning stove. The dining room has an attached cloakroom.
On the ground floor there is a modern kitchen with access to the rear of the property, as well as a toilet.
The first floor has two bedrooms, the smaller being the master which has an en-suite bathroom. The larger is dual aspect with cornicing.
To the rear of the property is a small private courtyard.
The townhouse is located in Rigby's Court in central Norwich, with easy access to the cities many amenities.
PROPERTY FACTS
Rigby's Court, Norwich
Guide Price: £400,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com