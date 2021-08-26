Property focus: The £1m house in the centre of Norwich
- Credit: Sowerbys
A Georgian house in the centre of Norwich has gone up for sale for a cool £1.25m - highlighting just how sought after the area has become.
The five-bedroomed house is a Grade II listed property which has been given a modern restoration.
The front door opens to the entrance hall, which leads to the drawing room, dining room, kitchen, and left-wing of the house.
The drawing room has two fireplaces with marble surrounds, and pocket doors that lead to the sitting room.
The dining room also has a marble fire surround, as well as a separate corridor to the kitchen, perfect for formal dining.
The "L" shaped kitchen and breakfast room has vaulted ceilings, a Clive Christian kitchen, Miele appliances, and an island.
The house has been extended to the east to create an open-plan sitting and living room with large sliding glazed doors opening to the garden.
On the ground floor, there is also one bedroom with an en-suite, a triple garage, and a workshop.
The first floor has a mezzanine level and access to three of the five bedrooms. Bedroom one has an en-suite and dressing room, and bedroom three also has an en-suite.
Bedroom two has is next to the family bathroom, which features Porcelanosa fittings.
The second floor also has another bedroom and bathroom, with storage space in the eaves of the house.
There is also a lower ground floor, which contains a cellar and a study, which has access to the garden.
The house is approached via a path between two lawns. The rear garden has a courtyard area and is bordered by the original brick wall.
The home is located in the centre of Norwich, on Chapelfield Road in The Crescent, a private road.
PROPERTY FACTS
Chapelfield Road, Norwich
Guide Price: £1,250,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com
