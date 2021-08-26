Property focus: The £1m house in the centre of Norwich

Published: 11:05 AM August 26, 2021

The view from the garden, of the extension and main house - Credit: Sowerbys

A Georgian house in the centre of Norwich has gone up for sale for a cool £1.25m - highlighting just how sought after the area has become.

The front of the house, approached by a path between two lawns - Credit: Sowerbys

The five-bedroomed house is a Grade II listed property which has been given a modern restoration.

The entrance hall, with access to the main house and the extension - Credit: Sowerbys

The front door opens to the entrance hall, which leads to the drawing room, dining room, kitchen, and left-wing of the house.

The sitting and drawing room inthe main house, with marbe fireplaces and french doors. - Credit: Sowerbys

The drawing room has two fireplaces with marble surrounds, and pocket doors that lead to the sitting room.

The dining room, with a corridor leading directly to the kitchen and panrty - Credit: Sowerbys

The dining room also has a marble fire surround, as well as a separate corridor to the kitchen, perfect for formal dining.

The kitchen, designed by Clive Christian, with Miele appliances - Credit: Sowerbys

You may also want to watch:

The "L" shaped kitchen and breakfast room has vaulted ceilings, a Clive Christian kitchen, Miele appliances, and an island.

The breakfast room - Credit: Sowerbys

The house has been extended to the east to create an open-plan sitting and living room with large sliding glazed doors opening to the garden.

The sitting and living room, in the east-facing extension to the house - Credit: Sowerbys

On the ground floor, there is also one bedroom with an en-suite, a triple garage, and a workshop.

The garden-facing wall of the sitting room has glass windows and ceiling to let in natural light - Credit: Sowerbys

The first floor has a mezzanine level and access to three of the five bedrooms. Bedroom one has an en-suite and dressing room, and bedroom three also has an en-suite.

One of the bedrooms, with marble fireplace and en-suite - Credit: Sowerbys

Bedroom two has is next to the family bathroom, which features Porcelanosa fittings.

Bedroom two, with built in wardrobes - Credit: Sowerbys

The second floor also has another bedroom and bathroom, with storage space in the eaves of the house.

Bedroom five, on the second floor - Credit: Sowerbys

There is also a lower ground floor, which contains a cellar and a study, which has access to the garden.

The study with exposed beams, on the lower ground floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The house is approached via a path between two lawns. The rear garden has a courtyard area and is bordered by the original brick wall.

The view from the garden, of the extension and main house - Credit: Sowerbys

The home is located in the centre of Norwich, on Chapelfield Road in The Crescent, a private road.

PROPERTY FACTS

Chapelfield Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £1,250,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.