Property focus: The £1m house in the centre of Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:05 AM August 26, 2021   
the crescent house

The view from the garden, of the extension and main house - Credit: Sowerbys

A Georgian house in the centre of Norwich has gone up for sale for a cool £1.25m - highlighting just how sought after the area has become. 

the crescent house

The front of the house, approached by a path between two lawns - Credit: Sowerbys

The five-bedroomed house is a Grade II listed property which has been given a modern restoration. 

the crescent house

The entrance hall, with access to the main house and the extension - Credit: Sowerbys

The front door opens to the entrance hall, which leads to the drawing room, dining room, kitchen, and left-wing of the house.

the crescent house

The sitting and drawing room inthe main house, with marbe fireplaces and french doors. - Credit: Sowerbys

The drawing room has two fireplaces with marble surrounds, and pocket doors that lead to the sitting room.

the crescent house

The dining room, with a corridor leading directly to the kitchen and panrty - Credit: Sowerbys

The dining room also has a marble fire surround, as well as a separate corridor to the kitchen, perfect for formal dining.

the crescent house

The kitchen, designed by Clive Christian, with Miele appliances - Credit: Sowerbys

You may also want to watch:

The "L" shaped kitchen and breakfast room has vaulted ceilings, a Clive Christian kitchen, Miele appliances, and an island.

the crescent house

The breakfast room - Credit: Sowerbys

The house has been extended to the east to create an open-plan sitting and living room with large sliding glazed doors opening to the garden.

the crescent house

The sitting and living room, in the east-facing extension to the house - Credit: Sowerbys

On the ground floor, there is also one bedroom with an en-suite, a triple garage, and a workshop.

the crescent house

The garden-facing wall of the sitting room has glass windows and ceiling to let in natural light - Credit: Sowerbys

The first floor has a mezzanine level and access to three of the five bedrooms. Bedroom one has an en-suite and dressing room, and bedroom three also has an en-suite.

the crescent house

One of the bedrooms, with marble fireplace and en-suite - Credit: Sowerbys

Bedroom two has is next to the family bathroom, which features Porcelanosa fittings.

the crescent house

Bedroom two, with built in wardrobes - Credit: Sowerbys

The second floor also has another bedroom and bathroom, with storage space in the eaves of the house.

the crescent house

Bedroom five, on the second floor - Credit: Sowerbys

There is also a lower ground floor, which contains a cellar and a study, which has access to the garden.

the crescent house

The study with exposed beams, on the lower ground floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The house is approached via a path between two lawns. The rear garden has a courtyard area and is bordered by the original brick wall.

the crescent house

The view from the garden, of the extension and main house - Credit: Sowerbys

The home is located in the centre of Norwich, on Chapelfield Road in The Crescent, a private road. 

PROPERTY FACTS

Chapelfield Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £1,250,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

Norwich News

