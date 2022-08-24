Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

'Uber chic' Georgian flat selling in city centre for £200,000

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:20 PM August 24, 2022
xxx_01_allsaintsgreen_norwich_aug22

A one-bed flat is for sale in this listed Georgian building - Credit: Sefftons

An "uber chic" one-bed flat in a Norwich Georgian building is on the market for £200,000.

The Grade II listed building on All Saints Green dates back to 1750 and has features like wood panelling, high ceilings, ceiling roses and sash windows.

xxx_02_allsaintsgreen_norwich_aug22

The hall is in the centre of the flat - Credit: Sefftons

xxx_03_allsaintsgreen_norwich_aug22

The open-plan living space on the right side of the flat - Credit: Sefftons

It was redeveloped in 2018 to be "luxury designer led" and "uber chic aspirational living".

To the left of the flat is the one bedroom with a built-in wardrobe and the ensuite with a large shower.

xxx_04_allsaintsgreen_norwich_aug22

The kitchen is modern with grey wall and base units - Credit: Sefftons

xxx_05_allsaintsgreen_norwich_aug22

The living room is next to two large sash windows - Credit: Sefftons

To the right is the open-plan living space with a dining area, a living area and a kitchen with

The flat is located on All Saints Green near John Lewis, minutes from the centre of the city with access to nearby transport links.

xxx_06_allsaintsgreen_norwich_aug22

The one bedroom is on the left of the flat - Credit: Sefftons

xxx_07_allsaintsgreen_norwich_aug22

The ensuite bathroom is accessed through the one bedroom - Credit: Sefftons

PROPERTY FACTS

Most Read

  1. 1 Four-bed home with its own gym is up for sale after a huge renovation
  2. 2 Thai restaurant in city shuts after failing to break even
  3. 3 Two cannabis farms discovered in Norwich
  1. 4 Teenagers climb massive crane in city centre and post footage online
  2. 5 Why this derelict city building is covered in more than 40,000 words
  3. 6 Thieves slide under cars to steal catalytic converters in Norwich suburb
  4. 7 Meet Buddy, the popular mini pony who trots around city on a lead
  5. 8 Pink house with wartime air raid bunker hits market for £400k
  6. 9 This is when you can see the Red Arrows in Norwich this week
  7. 10 High street suffering following post office closure

All Saints Green, Norwich

Guide price: £200,000

Sefftons, 01603 358222, www.sefftons.co.uk

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Tempers flare in the stands as police and stewards intervene during the Sky Bet Championship match a

Millwall fans throw seats and attack stewards during City win

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Traffic on Plumstead Road approaching the Heartsease roundabout

Norfolk County Council

Calls to reduce speeding traffic as part of roundabout redesign

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Norwich nightclub Time, 2000. Picture: Bill Smith

7 things you could do in Norwich in the 2000s that you can't do now

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Police officer

Male arrested on suspicion of breaching order for second time in two days

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon