'Uber chic' Georgian flat selling in city centre for £200,000
- Credit: Sefftons
An "uber chic" one-bed flat in a Norwich Georgian building is on the market for £200,000.
The Grade II listed building on All Saints Green dates back to 1750 and has features like wood panelling, high ceilings, ceiling roses and sash windows.
It was redeveloped in 2018 to be "luxury designer led" and "uber chic aspirational living".
To the left of the flat is the one bedroom with a built-in wardrobe and the ensuite with a large shower.
To the right is the open-plan living space with a dining area, a living area and a kitchen with
The flat is located on All Saints Green near John Lewis, minutes from the centre of the city with access to nearby transport links.
PROPERTY FACTS
All Saints Green, Norwich
Guide price: £200,000
Sefftons, 01603 358222, www.sefftons.co.uk