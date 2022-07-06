Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Secluded and characterful four-bed just outside city selling for £525k

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:00 AM July 6, 2022
Updated: 3:34 PM July 6, 2022
A four-bed character property in Thorpe St Andrew is on the market for £525k - Credit: Sowerbys

A characterful four-bed home with a garden perfect for entertaining which is only a stone's throw from Norwich is on the market for £525,000.

Inside this home, in Western Avenue, in Thorpe St Andrew, there are a number of features including open fireplaces, picture rails, wooden floors and cornicing.

xxx_02_westernavenue_norwich_jul22

The front garden has mature trees and an area of lawn - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_03_westernavenue_norwich_jul22

The dining room with a feature fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

The house opens to the central hall. To the left is an open-plan space containing the dining room with a feature fireplace and the study with French doors to the terrace.

To the right is the sitting room with a feature fireplace and the kitchen and breakfast room.

xxx_04_westernavenue_norwich_jul22

The study has French doors that lead to the terrace - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_05_westernavenue_norwich_jul22

The sitting room with a feature fireplace overlooks the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

Upstairs there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom

It has a south-facing garden, including a terrace for entertaining. There are also box hedging and mature shrubs with cherry blossom, wisteria and magnolia.

xxx_06_westernavenue_norwich_jul22

The kitchen has a side door to the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_07_westernavenue_norwich_jul22

One of the four bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Sowerbys

The front garden has a lawn and shrubs as well as a seating area and a large garage with a storage area.

The house is located in Thorpe St Andrew, a suburb two-and-a-half miles from the centre of Norwich.

xxx_08_westernavenue_norwich_jul22

The shared bathroom upstairs has a panelled bath - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_09_westernavenue_norwich_jul22

One of the bedrooms that overlooks the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Western Avenue, Norwich

xxx_10_westernavenue_norwich_jul22

The garden contains shrubs with cherry blossom, wisteria and magnolia - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_11_westernavenue_norwich_jul22

The garden is bordered by mature hedges and has a central area of lawn - Credit: Sowerbys

Guide price: £525,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

