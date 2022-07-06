Secluded and characterful four-bed just outside city selling for £525k
- Credit: Sowerbys
A characterful four-bed home with a garden perfect for entertaining which is only a stone's throw from Norwich is on the market for £525,000.
Inside this home, in Western Avenue, in Thorpe St Andrew, there are a number of features including open fireplaces, picture rails, wooden floors and cornicing.
The house opens to the central hall. To the left is an open-plan space containing the dining room with a feature fireplace and the study with French doors to the terrace.
To the right is the sitting room with a feature fireplace and the kitchen and breakfast room.
Upstairs there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom
It has a south-facing garden, including a terrace for entertaining. There are also box hedging and mature shrubs with cherry blossom, wisteria and magnolia.
The front garden has a lawn and shrubs as well as a seating area and a large garage with a storage area.
The house is located in Thorpe St Andrew, a suburb two-and-a-half miles from the centre of Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Western Avenue, Norwich
Guide price: £525,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com