Eight-bed detached house in NR3 up for auction for £300k
- Credit: Leaders
A former care home boasting eight bedrooms will go up for auction this Friday with a guide price of just £300,000.
Formerly known as The Old Vicarage care home, the period property previously housed 16 residents.
The Silver Road premises has a "huge amount of potential", agents said, with the opportunity to convert the property into a large family home or change it for commercial use.
Paul Ward, area sales manager at Leaders estate agents, explained: "The location, size and the amount of opportunities are the selling points for this property.
"Both Silver Road and the wider NR3 area are quite hot at the moment. Over the last 18 months interest has gone through the roof.
"I can see this selling for a lot over the guide price.
"It's currently got C2 usage, which is for commercial care homes.
“It can be taken on for commercial use, should you wish to change this use you would need to apply for planning permission via Norwich City Council”
The property is available to view on Wednesday, May 25 from 1pm.
It will be sold by online auction on Friday, May 27. Bidding will open at 10am.
Mr Ward added: "It has a commercial kitchen and rooms of good size. Four of the eight bedrooms are en suite.
"It has a large front garden space as well as more than 4,000 sq ft of floor space.
"It will require a bit of TLC and remodelling and a change of use if for residential or another commercial opportunity.
"I'm interested to see the end result. When it comes to this sort of property there's opportunity for it to be converted into apartments or a house of multiple occupancy."
Mr Ward believes that the property has the potential to soar way above the guide price.
"Properties like this don't become available every day," he added. "It's very much a unique property, especially for the area.
"It could really spiral out of control. There are a lot of people already registered to bid on it and lots of interest in the property."
To organise a viewing and for information on the online auction, contact Leaders.
PROPERTY FACTS
Silver Road, Norwich
Guide price: £300,000
Leaders, 01603 398368
www.leaders.co.uk/norfolk/norwich