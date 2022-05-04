Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Two-bedroom flat with views of Whitlingham Broad up for sale for £240k

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:58 AM May 4, 2022
xxx_07_ALBIONCOURT_THORPE_MAY22

The front of the building is wooden with Juliet balconies - Credit: Minors & Brady

A two-bedroom flat in Thorpe St Andrew with views of Whitlingham Broad is up for sale for £240,000.

The building, next to the River Yare in Yarmouth Road, has a modern façade made of light wooden panels and Juliet balconies.

xxx_06_ALBIONCOURT_THORPE_MAY22

The flat has views towards Whitlingham Broad - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_05_ALBIONCOURT_THORPE_MAY22

The front room has a Juliet balcony - Credit: Minors & Brady

To the left of the entrance hall are the family bathroom and the open-plan living space which includes the kitchen and lounge.

To the right are the two bedrooms, one has plenty of storage cupboards and the other has an en suite.

xxx_04_ALBIONCOURT_THORPE_MAY22

The kitchen has built-in appliances, white units and black worktops - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_03_ALBIONCOURT_THORPE_MAY22

The bedroom with an en suite - Credit: Minors & Brady

There is allocated off-road parking at the front of the building and two visitor spaces are available.

The flat is located in Thorpe St Andrew, about three miles from Norwich city centre.

xxx_02_ALBIONCOURT_THORPE_MAY22

The main bathroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_01_ALBIONCOURT_THORPE_MAY22

The bedroom by the front door - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Yarmouth Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £240,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 783088, www.minorsandbrady.com

