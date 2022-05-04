Two-bedroom flat with views of Whitlingham Broad up for sale for £240k
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A two-bedroom flat in Thorpe St Andrew with views of Whitlingham Broad is up for sale for £240,000.
The building, next to the River Yare in Yarmouth Road, has a modern façade made of light wooden panels and Juliet balconies.
To the left of the entrance hall are the family bathroom and the open-plan living space which includes the kitchen and lounge.
To the right are the two bedrooms, one has plenty of storage cupboards and the other has an en suite.
There is allocated off-road parking at the front of the building and two visitor spaces are available.
The flat is located in Thorpe St Andrew, about three miles from Norwich city centre.
PROPERTY FACTS
Yarmouth Road, Norwich
Guide Price: £240,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 783088, www.minorsandbrady.com