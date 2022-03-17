Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
See inside this Norwich period flat on the market for £200k

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:09 PM March 17, 2022
PROP - St Andrews Hill, Norwich

The two-bedroom flat is located in St Andrews Hill, near The Cosy Club. - Credit: Watsons

A two-bedroom flat in the city centre, with exposed beams and plenty of history, is on the market for £200,000.

The Grade II listed home was built in the 17th century and has many period features.

PROP - St Andrews Hill, Norwich

The Weavers' window in the living room, one of the flats period features - Credit: Watsons

PROP - St Andrews Hill, Norwich

The front door of the flat was the original entrance to Bridewell Prison, now a museum - Credit: Watsons

The front door was the original entrance to the Bridewell Prison and there is studwork on the exposed wooden beams, as well as timber mullioned windows.

The first floor, which has quarry tiled flooring, is comprised of two bedrooms, a bathroom and a study.

PROP - St Andrews Hill, Norwich

The larger bedroom - Credit: Watsons

PROP - St Andrews Hill, Norwich

The second room, currently used as a spare room - Credit: Watsons

The second floor has a living space connected to the kitchen with two of the timber mullioned windows stretching the length of the room. 

The flat is located in St Andrews Hill, just off London Street, and shares a small courtyard with a few neighbouring properties.

PROP - St Andrews Hill, Norwich

The living space on the second floor, with exposed beams and timber mullioned windows - Credit: Watsons

PROP - St Andrews Hill, Norwich

The kitchen leads on from the living room - Credit: Watsons

PROPERTY FACTS

St Andrews Hill, Norwich

Guide Price: £200,000

Watsons, 01603 619916, www.watsons-property.co.uk

