See inside this Norwich period flat on the market for £200k
- Credit: Watsons
A two-bedroom flat in the city centre, with exposed beams and plenty of history, is on the market for £200,000.
The Grade II listed home was built in the 17th century and has many period features.
The front door was the original entrance to the Bridewell Prison and there is studwork on the exposed wooden beams, as well as timber mullioned windows.
The first floor, which has quarry tiled flooring, is comprised of two bedrooms, a bathroom and a study.
The second floor has a living space connected to the kitchen with two of the timber mullioned windows stretching the length of the room.
The flat is located in St Andrews Hill, just off London Street, and shares a small courtyard with a few neighbouring properties.
PROPERTY FACTS
St Andrews Hill, Norwich
Guide Price: £200,000
Watsons, 01603 619916, www.watsons-property.co.uk