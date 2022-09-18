Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Two-bed city flat with balcony overlooking river selling for £270,000

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:30 AM September 18, 2022
This flat overlooking the Wensum is on the market for £270k - Credit: Sowerbys

A two-bed flat in the centre of Norwich, which has a balcony overlooking the river, is on the market for £270,000.

The flat opens to the hallway, which has two cupboards.

The kitchen has lots of cupboards and shelving - Credit: Sowerbys

The dining area is next to the balcony - Credit: Sowerbys

On the left of the flat is the shared bathroom and the two bedrooms with river views, one has an ensuite and a smal balcony.

The rest of the flat is made up of the triangular open-plan living space that's got lots of natural light.

The living room has large floor-to-cieling windows - Credit: Sowerbys

The larger balcony off the living area - Credit: Sowerbys

The left of the room is currently being used as a dining area next to the balcony.

The right of the main room is the kitchen and the living room with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The master bedroom has an ensuite and a small balcony - Credit: Sowerbys

The shared bathroom - Credit: Sowerbys

The covered balcony, which overlooks the Wensum and surrounding trees, is wide enough for some outdoor furniture.

The flat is in the city centre, off Duke Street near St Andrews Car Park and Norwich University of the Arts.

The second bedroom is currently used as a nursery - Credit: Sowerbys

The smaller balcony off the master bedroom - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Duke Street, Norwich

The view of the River Wensum from the balcony - Credit: Sowerbys

The flat is in Duke's Palace Wharf off Duke Street - Credit: Sowerbys

Guide price: £270,000 

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

