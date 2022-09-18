Two-bed city flat with balcony overlooking river selling for £270,000

This flat overlooking the Wensum is on the market for £270k - Credit: Sowerbys

A two-bed flat in the centre of Norwich, which has a balcony overlooking the river, is on the market for £270,000.

The flat opens to the hallway, which has two cupboards.

On the left of the flat is the shared bathroom and the two bedrooms with river views, one has an ensuite and a smal balcony.

The rest of the flat is made up of the triangular open-plan living space that's got lots of natural light.

The left of the room is currently being used as a dining area next to the balcony.

The right of the main room is the kitchen and the living room with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The covered balcony, which overlooks the Wensum and surrounding trees, is wide enough for some outdoor furniture.

The flat is in the city centre, off Duke Street near St Andrews Car Park and Norwich University of the Arts.

PROPERTY FACTS

Duke Street, Norwich

Guide price: £270,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com