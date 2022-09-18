Two-bed city flat with balcony overlooking river selling for £270,000
- Credit: Sowerbys
A two-bed flat in the centre of Norwich, which has a balcony overlooking the river, is on the market for £270,000.
The flat opens to the hallway, which has two cupboards.
On the left of the flat is the shared bathroom and the two bedrooms with river views, one has an ensuite and a smal balcony.
The rest of the flat is made up of the triangular open-plan living space that's got lots of natural light.
The left of the room is currently being used as a dining area next to the balcony.
The right of the main room is the kitchen and the living room with floor-to-ceiling windows.
The covered balcony, which overlooks the Wensum and surrounding trees, is wide enough for some outdoor furniture.
Most Read
- 1 Tea room to close after seven 'amazing years' due to rising energy costs
- 2 Work begins on city's new Costa drive-through
- 3 See inside three-bedroom home with heated outdoor pool on sale for £400k
- 4 Disruption on city centre route after car catches fire
- 5 Couple's 11-year wait for hot air balloon flight
- 6 20mph speed limit imposed on city outskirts rat-run
- 7 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk in 2022
- 8 'What more could you want?' - New plant and coffee shop to open in village
- 9 Signage up with work under way to turn hairdressers into fine dining spot
- 10 Aldi teases new store opening date after months of delays
The flat is in the city centre, off Duke Street near St Andrews Car Park and Norwich University of the Arts.
PROPERTY FACTS
Duke Street, Norwich
Guide price: £270,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com