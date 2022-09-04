Top-floor duplex in converted city schoolhouse selling for £325k

A flat in a converted schoolhouse is on the market for £325k - Credit: abbotFox

A "stylish" two-bed flat, with city centre views, is on the market for £325,000.

The flat is on the top floor of a Grade II converted schoolhouse that is now apartments with period character.

The living room has a feature fireplace - Credit: abbotFox

The kitchen in the open-plan living space - Credit: abbotFox

The flat opens to the front hall and on the right is the open-plan living area.

There is a kitchen area and a sitting area with a feature fireplace.

The second bedroom on the main floor - Credit: abbotFox

The master bedroom ensuite with a free-standing bath - Credit: abbotFox

The left of the main floor is made up of the second bedroom and a shower room.

Upstairs is the master bedroom and an ensuite bathroom with a bathroom.

The master bedroom on the top floor - Credit: abbotFox

The flat has views of the city - Credit: abbotFox

The flat is on the top floor and enjoys views of the city.

Located on St Giles Street, the flat is in the city centre close to City Hall, the Forum, the Market and Chapelfield Gardens.

PROPERTY FACTS

Upper St Giles Street, Norwich

Guide price: £325,000

abbotFox, 01603 660000, abbotfox.co.uk