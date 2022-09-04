Top-floor duplex in converted city schoolhouse selling for £325k
- Credit: abbotFox
A "stylish" two-bed flat, with city centre views, is on the market for £325,000.
The flat is on the top floor of a Grade II converted schoolhouse that is now apartments with period character.
The flat opens to the front hall and on the right is the open-plan living area.
There is a kitchen area and a sitting area with a feature fireplace.
The left of the main floor is made up of the second bedroom and a shower room.
Upstairs is the master bedroom and an ensuite bathroom with a bathroom.
The flat is on the top floor and enjoys views of the city.
Located on St Giles Street, the flat is in the city centre close to City Hall, the Forum, the Market and Chapelfield Gardens.
PROPERTY FACTS
Upper St Giles Street, Norwich
Guide price: £325,000
abbotFox, 01603 660000, abbotfox.co.uk