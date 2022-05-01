Riverside flat in converted mustard mill for sale in Norwich
- Credit: abbotFox
Located in a former mill, this two-bed riverside flat is up for sale for £210,000.
The ground floor flat is in the Old Mustard Mill development and once formed part of a production centre owned and used by Colman's of Norwich, makers of the world-famous mustard.
To the left side of the flat is an open-plan living space with a kitchen and lounge. It also has large floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as a shared bathroom with a built-in bath.
To the right are two bedrooms, both with large floor-to-ceiling windows, and an en suite bathroom, with tiled walls and a shower cubicle.
Old Mustard Mill is on the River Wensum near Riverside, opposite Carrow Road Stadium.
The flat is off King Street in Paper Mill Yard. It is about a mile from the centre of Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Most Read
- 1 Police officers at scene after unexplained death of man in Mile Cross
- 2 Revealed: The 7 cheapest streets to buy a property in Norwich
- 3 Man who built sauna on allotment says it is now just a shed
- 4 Man due to appear in court after being chased through Norwich
- 5 Megabus route between Norwich and London cancelled due to drop in demand
- 6 Norwich pub offering Sunday roasts with unlimited Yorkshire puddings
- 7 Multiple emergency services attend city centre incident
- 8 Fishmonger's shop and photography studio up for auction in Norwich
- 9 Police search two homes as part of death probe
- 10 Support acts announced for Alfie Boe and Michael Ball's Earlham Park show
King Street, Norwich
Guide Price: £210,000
AbbotFox, 01603 660000, www.abbotfox.co.uk