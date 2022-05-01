Riverside flat in converted mustard mill for sale in Norwich

The flat is inside a converted mustard mill in Paper Mill Yard - Credit: abbotFox

Located in a former mill, this two-bed riverside flat is up for sale for £210,000.

The ground floor flat is in the Old Mustard Mill development and once formed part of a production centre owned and used by Colman's of Norwich, makers of the world-famous mustard.

To the left side of the flat is an open-plan living space with a kitchen and lounge. It also has large floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as a shared bathroom with a built-in bath.

To the right are two bedrooms, both with large floor-to-ceiling windows, and an en suite bathroom, with tiled walls and a shower cubicle.

Old Mustard Mill is on the River Wensum near Riverside, opposite Carrow Road Stadium.

The flat is off King Street in Paper Mill Yard. It is about a mile from the centre of Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

King Street, Norwich

Guide Price: £210,000

AbbotFox, 01603 660000, www.abbotfox.co.uk