Edwardian five-bed home in sought-after city spot on sale for £750k

A five-bedroom family home in the Golden Triangle, with period features and in a sought-after location, is on the market for £750,000.

The semi-detached property in Mile End Road is Edwardian and has features such as original fireplaces, picture rails and ceiling roses.

To the front of the house is the sitting room with a large box bay window and an open fireplace.

Then there is the study and the dining room with an original fireplace, a bay window and French doors to the garden.

To the back of the house is the wide kitchen with room for a breakfast table, which leads to the utility room, a shower room and a toilet.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms and a shared bathroom - the master bedroom has a large bay window and an en suite.

The back garden has a patio for alfresco dining and a lawned space.

There is also ample off-road parking to the front.

PROPERTY FACTS

Mile End Road, Norwich

Guide price: £750,000

Websters, 01603 670646, www.webstersofnorwich.co.uk