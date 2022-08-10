Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Edwardian five-bed home in sought-after city spot on sale for £750k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:32 PM August 10, 2022
xxx_01_mileendroad_norwich_aug22

The five-bed in Mile End Road is on the market for £750k - Credit: Websters

A five-bedroom family home in the Golden Triangle, with period features and in a sought-after location, is on the market for £750,000.

The semi-detached property in Mile End Road is Edwardian and has features such as original fireplaces, picture rails and ceiling roses.

xxx_02_mileendroad_norwich_aug22

The sitting room has a box bay window and an open fireplace - Credit: Websters

xxx_03_mileendroad_norwich_aug22

The dining room has a bay window and French doors to the garden - Credit: Websters

To the front of the house is the sitting room with a large box bay window and an open fireplace.

Then there is the study and the dining room with an original fireplace, a bay window and French doors to the garden.

xxx_04_mileendroad_norwich_aug22

The study has an original fireplace - Credit: Websters

xxx_05_mileendroad_norwich_aug22

The kitchen has room for a breakfast table - Credit: Websters

To the back of the house is the wide kitchen with room for a breakfast table, which leads to the utility room, a shower room and a toilet.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms and a shared bathroom - the master bedroom has a large bay window and an en suite.

xxx_06_mileendroad_norwich_aug22

The master bedroom has an en suite and a large bay window - Credit: Websters

xxx_07_mileendroad_norwich_aug22

One of the upstairs bathrooms - Credit: Websters

The back garden has a patio for alfresco dining and a lawned space.

There is also ample off-road parking to the front.

xxx_08_mileendroad_norwich_aug22

One of the bedrooms with an original fireplace - Credit: Websters

xxx_09_mileendroad_norwich_aug22

The back garden has an area of patio and a lawn - Credit: Websters

PROPERTY FACTS

Mile End Road, Norwich

Guide price: £750,000

Websters, 01603 670646, www.webstersofnorwich.co.uk

Norwich News

